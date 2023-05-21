MVA’s great attempts at unity amidst deep diversity

In a meeting of Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) district unit chiefs held on May 17 in Mumbai, some leaders expressed unhappiness over the way their chief Uddhav Thackeray was treated during a meeting of Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) coalition partners called by Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar on May 14. How could their leader have been made to sit with second-rung leaders of the Congress and NCP, some complained. Thackeray heard them out, and told them that Pawar called the meeting at Silver Oak, his residence in upmarket Bhulabhai Desai Road in south Mumbai, to discuss seat-sharing among partners for the upcoming Lok Sabha and assembly elections. Pawar took advantage of the upbeat mood after the Congress’s victory in Karnataka assembly polls and immediately convened a meeting of MVA leaders the next day itself. He reportedly personally called Thackeray to invite him. PREMIUM Several MVA leaders HT spoke to said that contesting elections as a three-party coalition was easier said than done

The following day, Marathi news channels were rife with stories about the Congress’ unhappiness over Thackeray picking possible candidates for parliamentary constituencies: Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi chief Prakash Ambedkar for south central Mumbai; Amol Kirtikar, son of sitting MP Gajanan Kirtikar, for north west Mumbai. (The senior Kirtikar is part of chief minister Eknath Shinde’s Shiv Sena while Amol stayed back with the Thackerays). According to the news reports, the Congress was keen on south central Mumbai and even had its Dharavi legislator Varsha Gaikwad in mind for it.

While these reports are speculative, it is telling that the bickering between MVA leaders is already underway even as top leadership of all three parties is determined to fight the polls as a coalition. Several MVA leaders HT spoke to said that contesting elections as a three-party coalition was easier said than done.

"Arithmetically, things look good but bringing leaders and workers from three parties with different political cultures (NCP-Congress come from a typical Congress culture while Shiv Sena (UBT) has a different style of functioning) and expecting them to work for a common goal is a difficult task. It is one thing to form a government of three parties, it’s quite another to contest as an alliance,” a senior leader from the NCP said, requesting anonymity.

Turf wars, a tussle for dominance, leaders’ egos and calculations for seat allocation as well as on ground work by party units will add up to make an MVA victory — if it happens — a political fairy tale. At the hustings, things are difficult.

Tussles over seat-sharing

While the three parties, NCP, Congress and Shiv Sena (UBT), have come together after the Supreme Court’s recent verdict that Thackeray upheld as his “moral victory”, the tussle between them continues.

The biggest hurdle that they will need to resolve is how to reach a seat-sharing formula that makes everyone happy. The state has 48 Lok Sabha seats and 288 assembly seats. In the 2019 Lok Sabha and assembly polls, the contest was between two alliances, Bharatiya Janata Party-Shiv Sena on one hand, and the NCP-Congress on the other.

In the general elections, BJP contested 25 seats while the Sena contested 23. The Congress and NCP fought the polls as an alliance on 26 seats and 22 seats, respectively. For the state assembly polls, the BJP contested 162 seats while the Shiv Sena contested 126. The Congress and NCP contested on 125 seats each and left the rest for smaller allies.

The BJP-Shiv Sena combine won 41 out of 48 seats (BJP won 23; Sena bagged 18), while NCP won four and the Congress won only one seat. In the assembly polls, the BJP won 105 seats, Shiv Sena 56, NCP 54 and Congress 44.

In both cases, the BJP-Sena combine managed to capture more vote share as well as more seats. Now, with the alliance landscape vastly different from what it was five years ago, a more refined arithmetic will be required.

“The initial formula was to divide 48 Lok Sabha seats equally between three parties so each could contest in 16 seats. But Shiv Sena (UBT) and Congress were not happy with that so it is being reconsidered,” a senior NCP leader said while requesting anonymity. On Friday, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut told the press that the Sena wanted to contest the 18 Lok Sabha seats that it won in 2019.

“Though Sena won 18 seats in 2019, it was because of alliance with BJP. With more than two-thirds of their MLAs gone, they will have to take a hard look at their current strength. Elections can be won on emotions but one needs cold logic when it comes to planning election strategy,” he said.

Leader of Opposition and NCP leader Ajit Pawar said a few days after the meeting that the seat-sharing discussions will include both Lok Sabha as well as state assembly elections. “We will discuss seat-sharing in all 288 seats as well as in 48 Lok Sabha seats, as there is a buzz that both the elections may be held together and we don't want to be unprepared.”

This, too, is hard strategy.

“This will help us to compensate parties if they lose certain Lok Sabha seats,” a former minister from NCP requesting anonymity, said.

The Congress and NCP have been allies since 1999 (except between 2014 and 2018) and even contested Lok Sabha and Assembly elections together in 2004, 2009 and 2019 together. Yet, neither party spared any attempt to score over each other in these elections too.

Sparks of a rebellion?

The leaders of all three parties must also stamp out any possibility of a rebellion as the number of seats their party members can contest on is limited by a seat-sharing agreement.