Navi Mumbai woman cheated of ₹93 lakh by man posing to be son of industrialist
The Navi Mumbai police are on the lookout for an accused who cheated a 46-year-old woman of ₹93 lakh by introducing himself as the son of a well-known businessman and owner of a tobacco company from Sangamner, a city in Ahmednagar district.
The accused first befriended the victim via Facebook and then promised to be a partner with her in a chain of pub and restaurant businesses. The accused convinced her that she would be able to earn double the amount of what she invested in the business.
In 2019, the accused had befriended the complainant via Facebook and then met her in Sanpada. The accused introduced himself as the son of a known businessman from his first wife. He also said that he was working as an interior designer for a builder in Pune.
The complainant, who is the wife of a government official, and the accused developed friendship over the meeting and started talking over the phone as well.
The accused further told her that he ran a pub and restaurant in Pune and offered a lucrative business proposal by promising to pay her twice the amount she invested within two years. The complainant told her husband about the opportunity and the offer the accused had made for the investment.
After the woman’s husband showed interest in the deal, she paid the accused ₹1.5 lakh and asked him to sign a written agreement. However, the accused kept avoiding her by promising to sign the agreement after a few days. The complainant even then continued to give the accused money as well as her gold jewellery amounting to ₹93 lakh.
“During the pandemic, the lady asked for the money to be returned but citing loss in the business during the lockdown, he kept delaying and ignoring the lady. Later, he blocked her on social media and also blocked her calls. The lady became suspicious and went to Sangamner along with her husband to meet the industrialist. There, the couple realised that the accused was not his son and that they were conned, after which they approached us and registered a complaint. We are investigating the case and are yet to trace the accused,” an officer from Sanpada police station said.
Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation adds cycle rickshaws to its fleet to collect waste
In order to ensure that segregated waste is collected from all parts of Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation limits, the civic body has hired 25 cycle rickshaws to do the job. As per the civic body, big garbage vehicles cannot reach slums and areas with narrow roads. In order to ensure that these areas are also covered, the cycle rickshaws have been added to the fleet. Many residents come out of their houses with segregated waste.
Three arrested for extorting cylinder delivery person, associate in Pune
The crime branch unit II officials have nabbed three persons for abducting another person on the pretext that he was selling illegal commercial cylinders in the market and forcibly extorted ₹1 lakh from him on March 15. The complainant was taking his LPG gas cylinder distribution vehicle when he was accosted by three persons in a car and two others on a two-wheeler.
Midnight fire burns down pavilion godown in Nana peth
A pavilion material godown at Quarter Gate chowk area in Nana peth was reduced to ashes in a major midnight fire which took place around Thursday midnight. According to the fire brigade officials, the pavilion material included plastic and other inflammable items. One person sustained burn injuries and was admitted to Sassoon general hospital where his condition is stable. Fire chief Sunil Gilbile said the burnt items comprised wood, bamboo, curtains and decorative material.
16-yr-old booked in Pune for recording videos of home tutor in bathroom
The Alankar police have booked a 16-year-old boy for allegedly placing a mobile phone in the washroom with the intention of recording her home tutor while she used the lavatory. The incident took place between March 3 and March 30. According to the police, the victim has been teaching English to the student at his home for the past five years. Police Inspector (crime) Sangeeta Patil is investigating the case.
A detailed history of the Ghazipur landfill
The Ghazipur landfill site near the Delhi-Uttar Pradesh (UP) border has remained on fire for over four days marking the first major fire incident on the garbage mound this year. Once a low-lying desolate site on the outskirts of the city, the location was completely unrecognisable a few decades ago. Now 80, Mohammad Zadar, runs a hardware store in Mulla colony on the road located directly opposite the Ghazipur landfill site.
