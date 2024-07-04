NCP asserts itself against BJP, invites Nawab Malik to NCP meeting

MUMBAI: For the first time since his release on bail, Nawab Malik, a prominent member of the NCP, attended a meeting convened by deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar on Tuesday evening. The gathering, which took place amidst rumours of potential defections to the NCP faction led by Sharad Pawar, also addressed strategies for the upcoming legislative council elections. Malik’s presence could turn into a controversy, as deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis had objected to Malik’s induction into the NCP in December last year. Mumbai, India - November 10, 2021: Maharashtra minister and NCP leader Nawab Malik reacts as he addresses a press conference at Kurla, in Mumbai, India, on Wednesday, November 10, 2021. (Photo by Vijay Bate/HT Photo) (HT PHOTO)

During the meeting, Ajit Pawar assured the MLAs of a victory on two of the 11 seats they were contesting. He also asked them not to be influenced by anyone for the polls and told them that they were working to strengthen the NCP more than the allies.

The NCP has fielded Rajesh Vitekar and Shivajirao Garje as its candidates. The meeting was held at Devgiri, the official residence of the deputy chief minister, where all MLAs and senior leaders were present, including Malik who has been skipping party meetings after Fadnavis’ objection.

A video circulating on social media platforms showed Malik seated alongside other MLAs and senior party leaders, fuelling further speculation about his political alignment.

Party insiders revealed that Malik had been formally invited to the meeting. “He was unwell and thus avoided meetings. Throughout this period, he was unavailable even at his constituency office but has become active over the past week,” an NCP insider disclosed.

The meeting occurred against a backdrop of political tension. On December 7 last year, Devendra Fadnavis had penned a letter to Ajit Pawar, opposing Malik’s inclusion in the ruling alliance led by Eknath Shinde. Malik, who faces charges in an Enforcement Directorate case related to fugitive don Dawood Ibrahim, had earlier that day taken his seat on the treasury benches during the legislature’s winter session in Nagpur.

“As a member of the assembly, he has a right to participate in proceedings,” Fadnavis wrote. “We harbour no personal enmity towards him but given the allegations he faces, we believe it would be inappropriate to include him in the Mahayuti alliance.”

Fadnavis emphasised that while Malik was out on bail, he had not been exonerated of the charges against him. “It is your prerogative to decide party membership,” he added, “but it is the duty of every alliance partner to ensure that these decisions do not harm the Mahayuti.”

In response, the NCP asserted its autonomy on Wednesday. “They may have reservations, but Malik is one of our seniormost MLAs, and decisions regarding his role will be made by the NCP president,” said Sanjay Tatkare, a party spokesperson. “The BJP cannot dictate our actions. We will do whatever is in the best interests of the party.”

In the council elections scheduled on July 12, the MLAs will elect 11 MLCs, for which the minimum number of votes required is 23. The NCP has a strength of 40 MLAs, which is not enough to win two seats and thus the party requires support from its allies or other parties.

This issue was raised by MLAs, after which Ajit Pawar explained to them that they were in touch with MLAs from other parties to manage the additional votes required to register a victory in both the seats, said a NCP insider. “At the same time, the deputy chief minister told them to hold their ground and not get influenced if someone tried to lure them,” said the leader privy to the development.

Coming to the party’s poor performance in the recently held Lok Sabha elections, Ajit Pawar said that the BJP was far behind them. “If you look at the calculations of the state assembly based on the Lok Sabha poll results, the number of BJP MLAs trailing in their own constituencies are more than the NCP ones,” Pawar explained. “We are working towards strengthening our party more than others, and you will come to know about this in the days to come.”