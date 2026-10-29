Mumbai:The Neral-Matheran toy train will resume operations on October 30 after its annual monsoon break, with Central Railway (CR) scheduling two trains in each direction daily. Shuttle services between Aman Lodge and Matheran will continue, with two extra trips in each direction on weekends.

Neral-Matheran toy train back on tracks from tomorrow after monsoon break

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The heritage train, popular with tourists visiting the hill station, is suspended between Neral and Matheran from June to October every year as a monsoon precaution. During this period, shuttle trains continue to run between Aman Lodge and Matheran.

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The first train will leave Neral at 8.50 am and reach Matheran at 11.30 am. The second will depart at 10.25 am and arrive at 1.05 pm.

For the return journey, trains will leave Matheran at 2.45 pm and 4 pm, reaching Neral at 5.30 pm and 6.40 pm, respectively. Both services will have six coaches.

Trains 52103 and 52104 will have three second-class coaches, one Vistadome coach and two second-class-cum-luggage vans. Trains 52105 and 52106 will comprise three second-class coaches, one first-class coach and two second-class-cum-luggage vans.

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CR will continue to run six shuttle services daily in each direction between Aman Lodge and Matheran. The journey takes approximately 18 minutes.

Trains from Aman Lodge will depart at 8.45 am, 9.35 am, noon, 2.25 pm, 3.40 pm and 5.45 pm. Services from Matheran will leave at 8.20am, 9.10am, 11.35 am, 2 pm, 3.15 pm and 5.20 pm.

On Saturdays and Sundays, two additional services in each direction will operate. The extra trains will leave Aman Lodge at 10.30am and 1.35pm, with return services departing Matheran at 10.05am and 1.10pm.