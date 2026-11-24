MUMBAI: The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has directed Sandhu Builders to pay environmental compensation equivalent to 5% of the total project cost for constructing ‘Sandhu Palace’ at Pali Hill without obtaining environmental clearance (EC). It has also restrained the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) from issuing any further occupation certificates for the project and barred the builder from creating any further third-party interests till the EC is obtained.

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The tribunal has also directed the Maharashtra State Environment Impact Assessment Authority (SEIAA) to assess and quantify the environmental damage and prescribe appropriate mitigation and remediation plans, with the entire cost of the damage to be borne separately by the project proponent.

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A bench of judicial member Justice Dinesh Kumar Singh and expert member Dr Sujit Kumar Bajpayee, in its judgment on Monday, directed the SEIAA to decide the developer’s pending application for grant of EC within three months. The developer is also directed to deposit the compensation with the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) within two months, which will be used for environmental improvement in the area surrounding the project.

The 18-storey building has been in the news for its high-profile residents, including Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon and Javed Jafferi. Cricketer KL Rahul and actor Athiya Shetty also made headlines in 2024 after purchasing a 3,350-sq ft apartment in the building.

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{{^usCountry}} The NGT was hearing two applications filed by Chetak Cooperative Housing Society Ltd and another by Pratap Lal Teli through advocate Aditya Pratap. They alleged serious violation of the law while sanctioning the development project, including a challenge to the construction of Sandhu Palace by the builder without obtaining the EC. The project has a total built-up area of 40,317.33 square metres. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The NGT was hearing two applications filed by Chetak Cooperative Housing Society Ltd and another by Pratap Lal Teli through advocate Aditya Pratap. They alleged serious violation of the law while sanctioning the development project, including a challenge to the construction of Sandhu Palace by the builder without obtaining the EC. The project has a total built-up area of 40,317.33 square metres. {{/usCountry}}

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The developer argued that its building plans had been sanctioned in February 2006, seven months before the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) notification came into force in September 2006, which required an EC to be obtained for building projects of the kind undertaken by the developer.

The developer said they had not applied for an EC because, at that time, there was no such requirement. Additionally, the builder argued that the ministry of environment and forests, in a letter dated October 6, 2017, had said that no separate EC was required for building and construction projects with less than 1.5 lakh square metres built-up area and that the competent authority will integrate environment conditions following the process envisaged in a 2016 notification.

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The tribunal rejected the developer’s arguments, clarifying that the NGT had, in 2017, delivered a judgment which quashed the relevant provisions of the 2016 notification. It held that the project required an EC from October 2008, when the first expansion was undertaken.

However, the bench declined to order demolition of the structure, observing that a part occupation certificate had already been granted for the project, and that third-party interests had already been created. Noting that people may have started living at the site, the tribunal said it “demolition cannot be ordered unless those affected are impleaded as respondents”.

Terming SEIAA’s failure in deciding the developer’s EC application for several years as “strange”, the tribunal proposed to initiate disciplinary proceedings against the then officials responsible for the default.

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The bench directed the BMC not to issue any further occupation certificates for the project and ordered the developer not to create any further third-party rights until an EC from the SEIAA is obtained.