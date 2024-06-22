NMMC stops water supply to onion-potato APMC market

NAVI MUMBAI: After years of issuing notices and declaring the wholesale Mumbai Agricultural Produce Market Committee’s (APMC) onion-potato market extremely dangerous, for the first time, the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NNMC) has disconnected the water supply to the wholesale market. Navi Mumbai, India - June 21, 2024:NMMC stops water supply to high risk APMC onion-potato market & other bldgs at Turbhe in Navi Mumbai, India, on Friday, June 21, 2024. (Photo by Bachchan Kumar/ HT PHOTO) (HT PHOTO)

It has further asked the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) to disconnect electricity to the market. While the traders are upset at the development, APMC authorities say they are looking for alternate arrangements for the traders to do their business.

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

In 2004-2005, NMMC first declared the onion and potato market as a C1 category required to be vacated immediately and demolished. Later, the central facility building in the spices market and MAFCO market was also declared dangerous.

Thousands of people visit the market daily, putting their lives in danger along with those working there. On Monday, a part of the ceiling in the APMC secretary’s office had come crashing down. Similar incidents have been reported over the years in various areas of the market, however, there has been little action.

NMMC deputy municipal commissioner (Anti-encroachment) Dr Rahul Gethe said, “The action was taken per the law for the C1 category buildings. We are going to ensure the 62 buildings in the city declared in this category this year are vacated. 20 buildings have already been vacated so far. With the monsoon here, we cannot take chances as the buildings are in a dangerous state with a huge possibility of an untoward incident.”

Redevelopment proposals have been stuck for years due to various reasons of opposition, FSI issues and costs involved. With the conditions in the entire market worsening, NMMC has recently issued a notice to APMC to get a structural audit done of all its buildings located in various complexes.

“Disconnection of water and electricity supply will ensure that the market is vacated, and redevelopment or other solutions are found at the earliest,” said Gethe. The water cut has also affected the APMC administration building. “The source of the water connection to the market and the administration buildings is the same. We shall give them a separate connection to resolve the issue,” said Gethe.

Traders are upset as the business in the market will be affected greatly and the supply will also take in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) area will be hit due to this action, said former APMC director and onion wholesaler Ashok Walunj. “There is no water in the toilets or drinking water. How can such an action be taken in this crucial market that supplies to the MMR area,” he said. “The traders are ready for redevelopment. We only want additional FSI, which is natural in every redevelopment. We will hold a meeting to chart our future course of action.”

A wholesale trader, Digam Raut, claims that not all 234 galas in the market are in a poor state, and there are no multi-storey buildings in the market. He further says that several traders have repaired their galas and the condition is not as bad as projected. “How can the authorities disconnect water and electricity in such a busy market? They should provide us with alternatives first,” said Raut.

When contacted, APMC secretary P L Khandagale said, “We are working on a redevelopment proposal, and it should be finalised soon. Meanwhile, we are looking at options to shift the market. There is a plot near the Mafco market and some new buildings, which have not been sold yet, where the traders can shift. The auction hall in the market will be repaired to house the traders.” Khandagle said they would arrive at a feasible solution that the traders would accept. “The issue will be resolved before the supplies are affected,” said Khandagale.