NMMT presents 598 crore budget, to commercially exploit assets

Navi Mumbai Municipal Transport (NMMT) the transport body of Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has presented a ₹598 cr budget for the financial year 2024-25. Amidst losses, it plans to commercially exploit its assets, induct CNG and electric buses and adopt the latest technology to provide environment friendly and efficient services.

NMMT general manager Yogesh Kaduskar has presented the budget with expected receipts of ₹598 cr which includes opening balance of ₹9.86 lakh and revenue and capital receipts and a total of revenue and capital expenditure of ₹597.75 cr leaving a surplus of ₹8.25 lakh.

Commenting on the NMMT budget, municipal commissioner Rajesh Narvekar said, “The world over, transport bodies operate at a loss. NMMT’s revenue has been hit due to no hike in ticket prices, illegal vehicles ferrying passengers, various civic and infrastructure works on roads and increased number of auto rickshaws.”

He informed, “We have plans to make it financially viable through commercial exploitation of its assets. The commercial complex project at NMMT’s bus terminus located at sector 9 in Vashi is nearing completion. It will help us earn revenue from other sources. On the lines of commercial development of Vashi bus terminus, we have planned the development of Kopar Khairane and Belapur bus terminus as well. We have received the government sanction for the requisite changes to be made under MRTP Act section 37. We are undertaking a feasibility study of both the projects. “

Explained Narvekar, “Through the use of such assets, we are looking at providing assured revenue model for NMMT and ensuring it becomes financially stable. The development of both bus terminals is being taken up in this context.”

Giving details of NMMT’s plans for the year ahead, Kaduskar said, “Using Intelligent Transport Management System (ITMS) system, we plan to give the passengers facilities of Public Information System, Automatic Vehicle Location System, Automatic Fare Collection System, Mobile App, Mobile e-ticketing.”

He added, “The systems will be modernized with the help of grants from the central government and NMMC. The state of the art technology will help provide even more efficient services to the passengers.”

Stated Kaduskar, “We are taking measures to make maximum use of environment friendly fuel to provide an environment friendly bus service. We intend to follow the theme of ‘increase passengers, increase revenue’ and stress on saving fuel. The modern systems will be fully implemented to help increase the revenue.”

According to the general manager, “In the current financial year of 2023-24, we received 15 electric buses. It will help reduce fuel cost and increase our revenue apart from curbing pollution. We are planning to procure 100 CNG buses in the coming year and also 100 electric buses under N-CAP.”

He added, “Of 254 buses in NMMT’s fleet, some will be written off while some will be reserved for repair and maintenance purposes. The remaining will be outsourced which will help NMMT earn revenue of ₹35 cr. 24 charging stations are also being set up at various locations for the benefit of the people.”

NMMT background

NMMT was established on January 23, 1996 with 25 buses in its fleet. It presently has 541 buses running on 73 routes. There are electric, Volve (air conditioned), CNG and diesel buses in service. There are 154 CNG buses, 165 electric buses procured through FAME II, 151 buses under Gross Contract Cost basis, 35 Volvo air-conditioned buses under JnNURM-II and 36 regular buses.

Citizens over 65 years of age are allowed free travel in NMMT buses.

NMMT has been awarded the `SKOCH Award – 2023’ by SKOCH Group recently.