‘Not treated as a slum for about 34 years’: Bombay high court frees two plots in Saki Naka of slum tag

The Bombay High Court has set aside an order of the Maharashtra Slum Areas (Improvements, Clearance and and Redevelopment) Tribunal from 1991 which upheld the declaration of two plots in Saki Naka as a slum, observing that the land in question “has not been treated as slum for the last about 34 years”.

The Bombay High Court observed that the land in question “has not been treated as slum for the last about 34 years”. (HT File Photo)

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A single-judge bench of justice MM Sathaye noted in the order passed earlier this month that the two plots measuring 2,080 square metres (sqm) and 933 sqm respectively, which housed tenants of six chawls, were declared a slum via a gazette notification in 1989 owing to the absence of toilets, sanitation and other amenities.

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While the declaration was upheld by the tribunal in 1991, the petitioners had rectified the lacunae as per directions of the high court and no further action under the Slum Act was taken by any authority. Thus, the notification declaring the land a slum required to be quashed and set aside, justice Sathaye ruled.

Reason for declaring land a slum

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{{^usCountry}} In their petition, two sons and the wife of Manohar Magdum, the late owner of the two plots, stated that the land was declared a slum only due to insufficient number of toilets, certain pending repairs and water supply. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In their petition, two sons and the wife of Manohar Magdum, the late owner of the two plots, stated that the land was declared a slum only due to insufficient number of toilets, certain pending repairs and water supply. {{/usCountry}}

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When the high court admitted the petition and granted an interim stay on the notification in March 1992, it had directed the petitioners to carry out certain repairs failing which the interim stay would be vacated.

The directions mainly pertained to repairs of eight existing toilets and the sewerage system and construction of two additional toilets. In October 1993, the Magdums informed the additional government pleader in the case that the two additional toilets had been constructed and habitable conditions had been provided to the tenants following the court’s direction.

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The petitioners also said that due to the pending litigation, they could not proceed against their tenants in a suit filed in the Small Causes Court and as such, were unable to reap the benefits of their property. At present, the chawls had 75 tenants, all necessary repairs had been carried out and all households had their own toilet; hence, the slum declaration needed to be set aside, the petitioners said.

The single-judge bench noted that on May 5, 1989, the collector had inspected the site with the head surveyor and eight toilets in the chawl were found broken, nine were found choked up, the septic tank and gutters were found overflowing, and water supply was inadequate. The judge stated that as per the record, the petitioners had admitted the defects but sought time to carry out the necessary improvements.

Commissioner's inspection

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While the authorities allowed them two months, instead of carrying out repairs, the petitioners filed cases of eviction against 144 tenants. A commissioner was then appointed to inspect the property.

In his report, the commissioner stated that the chawls had eight toilets instead of 10 and two toilets were broken; the property also had 13 water taps but the water supply was inadequate for a crowded area.

However, at the stage of final hearing in August, the petitioners informed the court that the toilets, as required, had been constructed and the necessary amenities had been provided in the chawls. The court also noted that neither the Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA) that came into existence in 1995 nor the Deputy Collector (Encroachments) had taken any further steps towards declaration of the land as a slum on account of the stay granted by the high court in 1992.

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Since the petitioners had undertaken the work of improvements long ago under directions of the court and no further action under the Slum Act was taken by any authority, the court quashed and set aside the notification declaring the land a slum.