20 million deleted voters yet to get new enumeration forms

MUMBAI: Ten days after the Election Commission of India (ECI) announced that it would give another opportunity to 20.60 million electors in Maharashtra whose names were deleted from the draft electoral rolls published on August 31, the generation of fresh enumeration forms is yet to begin. With no deadline specified for the fresh enumeration exercise, the completion of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR), which was scheduled to be completed by November 30, is likely to be further delayed according to officials. iMumbai, India - Cotober 11, 2026: Citizens queue up at a BMC school in Mumbai for the SIR process related to electoral roll revision at Ghatkopar in mumbai, India, on Sunday, October 11, 2026. (Photo by Satish Bate / Hindustan Times) (Hindustan Times)

Of the 20.60 million deleted electors, 7.54 million had been classified as absent, 7.67 million as permanently shifted, 3.48 million as deceased and 1.76 million as duplicate registrations at more than one polling booth. Another 2,22,390 electors were classified under the ‘Others’ category.

While announcing another opportunity for these electors classified under the Absent, Shifted, Dead and Duplicate (ASDD) categories, the ECI had declared on November 6 that fresh enumeration forms would be generated through ECINET and distributed through WhatsApp, SMS or calls or delivered in person by Booth Level Officers (BLOs). However, the enumeration forms through ECINET are yet to be made available, and in their absence, BLOs and Electoral Registration Officers (EROs) at the constituency level have been unable to reach out to the deleted electors.

The ECI had also specified that electors who had not shifted would have to fill up Annexure B while those who had would have to provide their new address in Annexure C. However, no deadline was specified for the submission of these forms.

The ECI, in response to a query from the Supreme Court on whether the deleted voters could be given another opportunity, had given an affirmative assurance to the apex court, which has been hearing petitions challenging the deletion of voters’ names in Maharashtra during the SIR exercise. The ECI’s November 6 circular is understood to have been issued in fulfilment of its assurance to the court.

An official familiar with the developments said that the methodology adopted, was, in a way, like beginning the enumeration phase again. “Instead, the ECI could have asked voters deleted under the ‘Absent’ category to fill Form 6 for fresh enrolment and those classified as ‘Shifted’ to submit Form 8 for changes in their polling booths,” he said.

The official added that although 99.41% of the 12.2 million voters who were served notices over discrepancies and non-mapping with the 2002 SIR records had been included back in the electoral rolls, the ECI would not be able to publish the final electoral rolls on November 30 as scheduled. “There is no deadline for completing the exercise of re-enrolling the deleted voters,” added another official. “It is expected to take much longer, as even the pre-filled enumeration forms have not yet been generated. Their distribution and collection, followed by digitisation, will take a few weeks. This means the completion of the SIR exercise will be further extended.”

Sandesh Kondvilkar, the Congress’ Maharashtra general secretary, said the process thus far had been an “eyewash”. “In many cases, BLOs did not even visit the voters’ addresses and simply marked them ‘Absent’,” he alleged. “Even now, the process of accepting enumeration forms, or Annexures B and C, has not started at the ground level despite the announcement on November 6. No deadline has been specified for the submission of forms by the ASDD voters.”

Kondvilkar added that the fresh initiative to give deleted voters another opportunity would allow them to submit the required forms. “But this also means that the publication of the final electoral rolls, scheduled for November 30, will now be postponed,” he said.