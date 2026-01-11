NRI YouTuber detained at airport for criticising Modi

MUMBAI: A British national of Indian origin and vocal critic of the BJP-led government on social media was detained on arrival at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport for over 15 hours. Police said London-based Dr Sangram Paril and his wife were detained at 2am on Saturday based on a First Information Report (FIR) registered against him at the N M Joshi Marg police station on December 18.

Police said London-based Dr Sangram Paril and his wife were detained at 2am on Saturday based on a First Information Report (FIR) registered against him at the N M Joshi Marg police station on December 18. Patil had posted material that allegedly defamed Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“They were detained by immigration authorities on the basis of a Look Our Circular issued against him on the basis of the FIR,” said a police officer.

Police said Patil had a strong following on social media and had written several defamatory articles about BJP leaders. The FIR was based on a complaint lodged by Nikhil Bhamre, social media coordinator of the Maharashtra unit of the BJP.

Bhamre told police that while surfing the internet, he had seen an objectionable post on Dr Sangram Patil’s social media handle. After discussing this with senior BJP leaders, he filed a complaint with the N M Joshi Marg police.

“We detained him and questioned him on the LOC, and later allowed him to go after giving him a notice under section 35 (3) of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS),” said a police officer. The section mandates that the police issue a notice for appearance to an accused when an arrest is not warranted.

After his release, Patil told the media it was no secret that he was active on social media and was a critic of the BJP-led government. “They have clubbed some posts and have named me as an accused. I will discuss this with my legal team and decide a further course of action,” said Patil.

Opposition parties have condemned the state government on Patil’s detention. “Arresting someone who asks questions is cowardice on the part of the BJP government,” said senior Congress leader Balasaheb Thorat.

“It is not a crime to take a stand against the government. But how can one expect that from a government drunk on power,” said senior NCP (SP) leader Jitendra Awhad.

NCP (SP) leader Rohit Pawar posted on X, “The arrest of Dr Sangram Patil, Maharashtra’s illustrious son renowned worldwide in the medical field, is an insult to the state’s honour, and the Chief Minister should immediately issue appropriate instructions to the police and order his release. This act of misusing power to throttle democracy simply because someone took a stand against it is unbecoming of Maharashtra. We publicly condemn the government’s action in this matter! The government must secure his immediate release; otherwise, we will have to go to that location tomorrow morning in support of Dr Sangram Patil.”

Meanwhile, journalist and activist Nikhil Wagle posted on social media that lawyer Aseem Sarode had told him that Patil had been released after 15 hours and had left for Erandol in Jalgaon district. Police could not arrest him as he is a UK citizen. “We condemn the police for harassing someone who tells the truth about those in power,” he posted.