Only 36 of 60 MVA legislators attend meet as Uddhav urges alliance unity

Mumbai: A Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) meeting called to discuss future political strategy and showcase opposition unity witnessed a disappointing turnout on Wednesday, with only 36 of the alliance’s 60 legislators in attendance. Prominent NCP (SP) leaders, including party chief Sharad Pawar and former Maharashtra unit president Jayant Patil, were also absent from the meeting. Mumbai: Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray and party leader Sanjay Raut, Congress leader Harshwardhan Vasantrao Sapkal, NCP (SP) leader Shashikant Shinde and others attend a Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) meeting, amid the ongoing Monsoon session of the Maharashtra Assembly, in Mumbai, Wednesday, June 24, 2026. (PTI Photo) (PTI06_24_2026_000563B) (PTI)

The meeting assumed significance as it was held against the backdrop of a fresh split in Shiv Sena (UBT) and speculation about further defections from opposition parties. It was intended to project unity and solidarity. The poor attendance, however, diluted the message.

Addressing the gathering, Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray urged alliance partners to stay united and work together both inside the legislature and on the streets.

“Are we really together as the MVA coalition? If we are, we will have to work together not only in the state legislature but also on the streets,” Thackeray is learnt to have told legislators.

Congress leaders Nana Patole, Vijay Wadettiwar, Aslam Shaikh, Vishwajeet Kadam, Amit Deshmukh, Vikas Thakre and Balasaheb Mangulkar also skipped the meeting, along with NCP (SP) leader Rohit Pawar.

The reasons for most absences were not immediately known, though Wadettiwar’s office said he could not attend the meeting as he was unwell.

The meeting was attended by Maharashtra Congress president Harshvardhan Sapkal and Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut.

“We will have to devise a joint strategy to take them on,” Thackeray is learnt to have said, adding that such meetings should be held more frequently.