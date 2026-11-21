MUMBAI: The war over the world’s most famous mango – the “Alphonso” or “Hapus” – has turned even more bitter. Farmers in Maharashtra’s Konkan region, home of the Hapus, dug in their heels on Thursday, flatly rejecting yet another suggestion from the Chennai-based Geographical Indications (GI) Registry to share the coveted Hapus tag with growers from Valsad in Gujarat. They can call their mango what they like, just not “Hapus”, says the Konkan camp.

‘Only one Hapus’: Konkan farmers reject compromise with Valsad. (Hindustan Times) more less

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The tussle between Konkan and Valsad mango growers dates back two years, when the latter first laid claim to the “Hapus” GI tag awarded to Konkan growers in 2018. With the Konkan farmers saying a firm “no” to the “Valsad Hapus”, the registry has asked them to consider mediation to break the deadlock.

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The Hapus, widely regarded as the “King of Mangoes”, is at the centre of a local economy in the Konkan, accounting for over 40% of all mangoes grown in Maharashtra and ₹200 crore in revenue in the domestic market.

Growing abundantly in Ratnagiri and Sindudurg districts, and also in Raigad and Thane, all parts of the 720-km-long Konkan coast, this golden fruit is also exported globally, earning around ₹80 crore in revenue from the international market.

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{{^usCountry}} With so much riding on its “Hapus” identity, Konkan farmers are refusing to yield. They point out that the Alphonso’s distinctively sweet flavour and luscious texture are drawn from the soil and climate of the region in which it grows. How can a mango from another region be called “Hapus”, they argue. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} With so much riding on its “Hapus” identity, Konkan farmers are refusing to yield. They point out that the Alphonso’s distinctively sweet flavour and luscious texture are drawn from the soil and climate of the region in which it grows. How can a mango from another region be called “Hapus”, they argue. {{/usCountry}}

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The “Konkan Hapus” GI tag was assigned to four bodies: the Konkan Hapus Mango Growers and Sellers Cooperative Society Ltd in Ratnagiri; Dr Balasaheb Sawant Konkan Agricultural University in Dapoli; Kelshi Area Mango Growers Cooperative Union Ltd in Dapoli; and Devgad Taluka Mango Growers Cooperative Societies Ltd in Devgad, Sindhudurg.

Six years later, in 2024, two universities from Gujarat – Navsari Agricultural University and Gandhinagar University – sought the same recognition for the “Valsad Hapus”” and submitted an application to the GI Registry. The application was opposed by Konkan growers.

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The matter resurfaced in the first week of November, when the GI Registry urged the GI tag holders in the Konkan to compromise with the Valsad mango growers. The Konkan camp – all four custodians of the “Hapus” GI tag – said a firm “no”.

“No one can match the Konkan Alphonso in taste and quality. That’s why it is world famous and has its own global market. The Valsad growers want to use the tag merely to enhance their profits. If they are so confident of their product, why don’t they apply for a GI tag other than ‘Hapus’,” says Rajendra Kadam, who cultivates the Alphonso mango on 40 acres in Ratnagiri.

The GI registry has got in touch with the Konkan camp four to five times in the last two years. A decision can be taken by the registry only when the matter is resolved.

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Vivek Bhide, president of the Konkan Mango Growers and Sellers’ Cooperative Society Ltd, said, “Ever since the GI registry got in touch with us, the custodians of the GI tag have been discussing the issue.”