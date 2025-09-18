Over 10K seats in MBA institutes across state lie vacant

MUMBAI: The rush for Master of Business Administration and Master of Management Studies (MBA-MMS) courses in Maharashtra appears to be slowing down further this year, as more than 10,800 seats remained vacant despite a large intake of students. According to the CET Cell, a total of 42,642 students secured admission for the academic year 2025–26, leaving 10,867 seats unfilled. An MBA aspirant must be able to express himself/herself clearly.

For the past decade and a half, there has been a huge demand for MBA degrees, with students from across the country applying in Maharashtra with the hope of good job placements. This demand had led to a sharp increase in the number of management colleges in the state. But, in recent years, the hype has clearly reduced.

The overall intake capacity increased this year to 53,509 seats compared to 50,497 in 2024–25. However, the admission rate fell from 83.52% last year to 79.69% this year. Despite 466 more admissions this year compared to the previous year, the rise in seats widened the gap, leaving more than one-fifth of seats vacant.

The admission process saw the highest response in the first round, with 18,013 students confirming their seats, which made 42.24% of total admissions. In the second round, 9,841 students were admitted, while only 4,130 students joined in the third round. The final round saw another 3,086 students take admission. At the institutional level, too, the response was weak this year. Only 7,594 students joined through this round, compared to 10,442 students in the last year.

Experts say the fall in demand from out-of-state students has also contributed to the high number of vacant seats. While the number of applicants increased, the intake failed to match the growing capacity. The figures highlight a significant decline in the overall interest in management education in Maharashtra.