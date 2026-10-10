Mumbai, A high-level committee formed to examine objections to the proposed boundaries of seven 'Koliwadas', or traditional fishing villages, in Mumbai will submit its recommendations within three months, Maharashtra Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule said on Saturday.

Panel to submit recommendation on boundaries of 7 Mumbai Koliwadas in 3 months: Bawankule

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The seven Koliwadas covered by the exercise are Shivdi, Sion, Colaba, Mahim, including Mahim Market, Mandvi-Princess Dock, Worli and Cuffe Parade.

Bawankule said members of the Koli community were the original inhabitants of Mumbai and that protecting their rights was the government's primary responsibility.

The government had earlier conducted site inspections and surveys to prepare maps marking the boundaries of these settlements. However, objections raised by various authorities to the boundaries shown on the maps delayed the finalisation process, he said in a statement.

Following directions from Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, the state government has constituted a nine-member committee under the Konkan divisional commissioner to examine the objections and recommend the final boundaries, it said.

The committee will examine the survey maps prepared by the Mumbai city collector's office and consider the objections received. It will also hear the views of the objectors and representatives of Koli organisations before submitting its recommendations to the state government.

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{{^usCountry}} Bawankule said the committee had been directed to conduct the exercise transparently and submit a detailed report within three months. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Bawankule said the committee had been directed to conduct the exercise transparently and submit a detailed report within three months. {{/usCountry}}

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The government was committed to protecting the Koli community's land rights without compromising the interests of any Koli family, while ensuring that development works proceeded without delay, he said.

The committee will comprise the settlement commissioner and director of land records, Pune; the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's additional commissioner and city engineer; the collectors of Mumbai city and Mumbai suburban districts; the director of the Environment and Climate Change Department; and the assistant commissioner of fisheries.

The deputy director of land records for the Konkan region will serve as the member secretary, the statement added.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.