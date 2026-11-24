Navi Mumbai: Summer is still months away, but Panvel residents are already being asked to brace for water scarcity. The Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) has begun weekly water cuts from Monday, leaving different parts of the city without municipal supply for 24 hours on designated days. The early rationing follows a below-average monsoon and concerns over dwindling dam stocks amid the ongoing El Nino effect.

Panvel begins weekly water cuts in November, months ahead of summer. (Praful Gangurde) more less

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The civic body has introduced reservoir-wise shutdowns to conserve available water, with the restrictions coming into force in November rather than closer to the summer months, when shortages typically become more acute.

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PMC commissioner Mangesh Chitale said the decision was taken after assessing the water available in dams and following a state government directive issued on October 9 to regulate distribution according to available stocks.

“Considering the potential water shortage and the available water stocks in the dams, the corporation has planned water distribution on a reservoir-wise basis,” said Chitale.

Under the arrangement, different neighbourhoods will face a 24-hour shutdown on one day between Monday and Saturday, depending on the reservoir supplying them. Sundays will remain free of scheduled cuts, with regular supply maintained across the city.

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{{^usCountry}} The civic administration had initially planned to introduce the restrictions before Diwali but postponed them after elected representatives requested that the decision be deferred until after the festival. The shutdowns have now begun. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The civic administration had initially planned to introduce the restrictions before Diwali but postponed them after elected representatives requested that the decision be deferred until after the festival. The shutdowns have now begun. {{/usCountry}}

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Last year, the PMC introduced similar weekly restrictions from May 25. This time, however, residents are facing rationing several months earlier, raising concerns about how the city will manage as temperatures rise and water demand increases.

The shutdown schedule is as follows:

Monday: Market Yard and Vegetable Market elevated reservoirs and the Chokani water treatment plant will be shut, affecting Manik Nagar, Ashoka Garden, Keshavbaug, Patel Park, Jain Mandir, Ganpati Mandir, Mamledar Kacheri, Satavli, Vishwakarma Mandir, City Stores, Panchayat Samiti, Kohinoor Technical and Laxmi Vasahat, among other areas.

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Tuesday: Areas supplied by the Patel Mohalla and Pioneer Society elevated reservoirs will face a shutdown.

Wednesday: The entire area supplied by the HOC elevated reservoir will remain without water.

Thursday: The Thana Naka elevated reservoir will be shut, affecting Sai Nagar.

Friday: The Gol Tank water treatment plant will be shut, affecting Middle Class Housing Society phases 1 and 2 and the SK Bajaj area.

Saturday: Takka village and colony, supplied by the Gangaram Cinema elevated reservoir, will face a shutdown.

The PMC has clarified that water distribution timings may change depending on available stocks and urged residents to use water judiciously and avoid wastage.

Panvel requires approximately 41 million litres of water every day. Of this, 16 MLD comes from the civic body’s Appasaheb Vedak (Dehrang) dam, while the remaining 25 MLD is supplied by the Maharashtra Jeevan Pradhikaran (MJP).

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The situation is already difficult in some neighbourhoods, where residents depend on tanker supplies to meet their daily needs. The scheduled shutdowns are now expected to add to the pressure on households.

The water shortage also extends to neighbouring areas administered by CIDCO. These nodes have been facing a 15% water cut and scheduled 24-hour weekly shutdowns since November

The restrictions affect Kharghar and New Panvel East on Mondays; New Panvel West and specified sectors of Ulwe on Tuesdays; Kalamboli on Wednesdays; Karanjade on Thursdays; and Taloja, Kalundre and Kamothe on Fridays.

CIDCO receives 311 MLD against a daily requirement of 361 MLD, leaving a deficit of 50 MLD. Its restrictions operate independently of the PMC’s shutdown schedule, meaning large parts of the Panvel region are now dealing with staggered water cuts under two separate civic and planning authorities.