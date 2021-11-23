PAPs, those eligible under Basic Service for Urban Poor scheme in Kalyan, Dombivli may be given free flats: Minister Shinde to KDMC

The residents affected by road-widening projects and those eligible under Basic Service for Urban Poor (BSUP) scheme in Kalyan-Dombivli might get flats free of cost. Thane Guardian Minister, Eknath Shinde, has given directives to the Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) for the same.

KDMC had planned to build 7,272 flats in different parts of Kalyan and Dombivli under the BSUP project in 2006-07. Out of this, KDMC has allotted flats to 1,995 eligible beneficiaries. Meanwhile 4,500 flats, which are ready, are yet to be given. There are thousands of residents in Kalyan-Dombivli affected by road-widening and other projects.

In Dombivli’s Dattanagar, out of the 436 listed beneficiaries, only 26 were termed as eligible by the civic body. Shinde has asked the civic body to again conduct a survey of the beneficiaries. If the affected person produces even one of the documents related to the previous property that was demolished, the civic body should allot the BSUP flat to such persons.

“There was a direction from the minister to allot the flats to the beneficiaries and Project Affected Persons (PAPs). KDMC will take a decision on the same,” said an officer.