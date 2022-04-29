Passengers to get locally made products from CR stations
MUMBAI: In a bid to make railway stations a promotional and sales hub for local products, passengers travelling by the city’s suburban railway network will soon be able to purchase locally manufactured items from the Central Railway (CR) local stations.
A variety of products including craft jewellery, leather products, handloom textiles and products, bamboo products, jute bags, stone art products, paper art products, seasonal food and fruits, and chilly and fudge products will be made available.
The suburban railway stations where the products will be introduced are Byculla, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT), Parel, Dadar, Sion, Lokmanya Tilak Terminus, Bhandup, Thane, Kalyan, Ambernath, Badlapur, Igatpuri, Panvel and Lonavala railway stations.
The products will be showcased at the railway stations under the Indian railways ‘one station one product’ initiative to promote and sell local products across railway stations in India.
“The products will soon be displayed on the railway stations. The allotment of the local products will be done on a first-come, first-served basis. The allotment of the land at the railway stations will be done on a first come first basis,” said a senior Central Railway official.
Under ‘one station one product’ the Indian railways will provide infrastructure and other assistance for the sale of products at the suburban railway stations or outstation train terminus to encourage local artisans to promote indigenous products and crafts. The first initiative under ‘one station one product’ was introduced at Nagpur railways station first in its pilot launch and bamboo handicraft made by local artisans were sold at the station in Maharashtra.
Drive to streamline Lucknow’s traffic from today
LUCKNOW The district administration is launching a special two-day drive from Friday to streamline Lucknow's traffic and to keep a check on the movement of illegal auto-rickshaws, tempos and buses. As per the blueprint prepared by the district administration, the drive would be carried out in three phases. In the last phase, encroachments would be removed from jam-prone areas. District magistrate, Abhishek Prakash said all illegal tempos, autos, taxis and loaders should be seized with immediate effect.
Maha to add 1,338 new colleges across state universities, 255 sites approved for MU
Mumbai: Maharashtra government has approved sites for 1,338 new colleges in the state, which include 255 sites for higher education institutes in the jurisdiction of the University of Mumbai while another 203 colleges under the SNDT Women's University. While the site approvals have come from the Maharashtra State Commission for Higher Education Development, respective universities will be accepting applications from college managements interested in setting up colleges in said locations until April 30.
Shoolini University makes 101-200 bracket in THE impact rankings 2022
Shoolini University of Biotechnology and Management Sciences has been ranked in the 101-200 bracket in the Times Higher Education Impact rankings 2022. The rankings assess varsities on the United Nations' sustainable development goals (SDGs). Shoolini University has been ranked second in affordable and clean energy, the seventh goal and sixth for clean water and sanitation, the sixth development goal. Chitkara University, meanwhile, made the 201-300 bracket.
SoBo international school principal latest victim of sextortion
Mumbai: A 52-year-old Canadian national, working as the principal of a Fort-based international school, is the latest victim of a sextortion racket, wherein cyber fraudsters clandestinely record intimate videos of the targeted person and then blackmail them by threatening to make the clips public. Cyber police sources said that the complainant was befriended by a woman, identified as Pallaya Gavilyn, on Facebook a few weeks ago.
Radius Group MD Sanjay Chhabria held by CBI in Yes Bank scam
Mumbai: The Central Bureau of Investigation arrested a private developer Sanjay Chhabria of the Radius Group in connection with Yes Bank and DHFL (Dewan Housing Financial Limited) scam. The CBI source confirmed the arrest. The CBI has been probing Yes Bank founder Rana Kapoor and DHFL for allegedly causing loss to the bank. As per the agency Kapoor had received kickbacks of ₹650 crore in lieu of investments worth ₹3,700 crore by the bank in DHFL.
