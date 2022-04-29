Passengers to get locally made products from CR stations

MUMBAI: In a bid to make railway stations a promotional and sales hub for local products, passengers travelling by the city’s suburban railway network will soon be able to purchase locally manufactured items from the Central Railway (CR) local stations.

A variety of products including craft jewellery, leather products, handloom textiles and products, bamboo products, jute bags, stone art products, paper art products, seasonal food and fruits, and chilly and fudge products will be made available.

The suburban railway stations where the products will be introduced are Byculla, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT), Parel, Dadar, Sion, Lokmanya Tilak Terminus, Bhandup, Thane, Kalyan, Ambernath, Badlapur, Igatpuri, Panvel and Lonavala railway stations.

The products will be showcased at the railway stations under the Indian railways ‘one station one product’ initiative to promote and sell local products across railway stations in India.

“The products will soon be displayed on the railway stations. The allotment of the local products will be done on a first-come, first-served basis. The allotment of the land at the railway stations will be done on a first come first basis,” said a senior Central Railway official.

Under ‘one station one product’ the Indian railways will provide infrastructure and other assistance for the sale of products at the suburban railway stations or outstation train terminus to encourage local artisans to promote indigenous products and crafts. The first initiative under ‘one station one product’ was introduced at Nagpur railways station first in its pilot launch and bamboo handicraft made by local artisans were sold at the station in Maharashtra.