Pathologist association tells MMC to take action against ghost pathologists

Mumbai: Raising concerns about the rising number of pathology laboratories especially in rural Maharashtra and the continuing menace of ghost pathologists signing off pathology reports, the Maharashtra Association of Practising Pathologists and Microbiologists (MAPPM) has asked the Maharashtra Medical Council (MMC) to intervene and take necessary steps to end such practises. A ghost pathologist is someone who is absent during tests, which is illegal. All tests should be supervised by registered medical practitioners with a post-graduate qualification in pathology. The practice is one of the reasons for wrong diagnosis and re-testing. In a letter dated March 6, MAPPM has asked the council to issue strict guidelines regarding the presence of pathologists in the process of laboratory reports and bring in regulation in the practice of pathology. (HT PHOTO)

In a letter dated March 6, MAPPM has asked the council to issue strict guidelines regarding the presence of pathologists in the process of laboratory reports and bring in regulation in the practice of pathology.

Dr Prasad Kulkarni, executive member, of MAPPM, said the trend of ghost pathologists is rampant in rural Maharashtra. “The laboratories have names and electronic signatures of these pathologists who are not practically present to go through the reports and give their opinion. During our past investigations, we have found that doctors were registered with multiple pathology centres. In many cases, we found that they had signed on blank papers that were used to print pathology reports. As and when we get evidence, we send the details to MMC but we want the council to come out with strict guidelines now,” he said.

The MAPPM has 3,500 registered pathologists in the state. The association had started area-wise WhatsApp groups of their members to find out such errant laboratories and ghost pathologists. “We are now closely working with the insurance companies to find out such pathologists. We have submitted the names of three pathologists against whom we had complained to the MMC and the case is still pending. We have requested the council to look into our complaints and take action as they are still unethically practising,” he said.

The association said they have also found that apart from the ghost pathologists, they have found that people with Bachelor of Ayurvedic Medicine and Surgery MD ROG NIDAN degrees are signing off the pathology reports. MD ROG NIDAN is a three-year post-graduation programme that trains students to be researchers and medical professionals in Ayurveda.

“Since MMC is the authority to maintain the practising rights of its registered medical practitioners, we have asked the council to intervene. There should be some guidelines regarding pathology practices as modern medicine,” said Dr Sandeep Yadav, president of MAPPM, who added the pathologists who are setting up laboratories are also facing issues from the paramedical council.

“The pathologists come under MMC. However, in the last two years, the paramedical council has been making attempts to tell government officials that pathologists need paramedical council registration to run a laboratory. Our pathologists are receiving notice from the council and government officials. We have asked MMC in our letter to speak to the paramedical council as well as communicate with respective law implementing authorities for clarity on the same,” said Dr Yadav.

Dr Vinky Rughwani, administrator of MMC said they are looking into the concerns raised by MAPPM in the letter. “We will have hearings for the pending cases soon and also look into the issues raised by MAPPM regarding paramedical council,” he said.