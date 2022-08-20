Pharmacy worker beaten over power disruption at Dahi Handi event

Palghar: A 25-year-old pharmacy worker in Nallasopara has filed a complaint against four people for allegedly thrashing him over electricity disruption to a Dahi Handi event. The police said they have registered an FIR against four people, however, no one has been arrested so far.

The complainant, Dinesh Chaudhari, works at Telco Medico, a pharmacy on Achole Road in Nallasopara. He said that on Friday afternoon, accused Raju Shelar approached him asking why the electricity connection was disrupted for Dahi Handi celebrations. Shelar said that the pharmacy had allowed organisers to take the power supply from the shop but it was disrupted.

Chaudhari called the pharmacy owner and handed over the phone to Shelar. A few minutes later, Shelar threw the phone in Chaudhari’s direction.

Subsequently, an argument ensued and Shelar thrashed Dinesh and pelted a stone at him. I was then dragged out of the pharmacy and a few more people joined Shelar in assaulting me, Chaudhari said in his complaint.

The complainant was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was treated for his injuries. The Achole police station has issued notice to all four accused and sent them to court. “The offence does not have over seven years of prison term and hence we issued notice and sent them to court,” said inspector Sarode of the Achole police station.