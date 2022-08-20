Pharmacy worker beaten over power disruption at Dahi Handi event
Palghar: A 25-year-old pharmacy worker in Nallasopara has filed a complaint against four people for allegedly thrashing him over electricity disruption to a Dahi Handi event
Palghar: A 25-year-old pharmacy worker in Nallasopara has filed a complaint against four people for allegedly thrashing him over electricity disruption to a Dahi Handi event. The police said they have registered an FIR against four people, however, no one has been arrested so far.
The complainant, Dinesh Chaudhari, works at Telco Medico, a pharmacy on Achole Road in Nallasopara. He said that on Friday afternoon, accused Raju Shelar approached him asking why the electricity connection was disrupted for Dahi Handi celebrations. Shelar said that the pharmacy had allowed organisers to take the power supply from the shop but it was disrupted.
Chaudhari called the pharmacy owner and handed over the phone to Shelar. A few minutes later, Shelar threw the phone in Chaudhari’s direction.
Subsequently, an argument ensued and Shelar thrashed Dinesh and pelted a stone at him. I was then dragged out of the pharmacy and a few more people joined Shelar in assaulting me, Chaudhari said in his complaint.
The complainant was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was treated for his injuries. The Achole police station has issued notice to all four accused and sent them to court. “The offence does not have over seven years of prison term and hence we issued notice and sent them to court,” said inspector Sarode of the Achole police station.
-
Prayagraj multiple murders: DNA samples of arrested criminals don’t match, says FSL report
The DNA samples of nine members of Kharwar gang arrested over their suspected involvement in the murders of nine members of two families in two incidents that took place in November last year and April this year in Phaphamau area of Prayagraj district did not match with the DNA samples collected from the scenes of crime, revealed the test report. Four members of a family were killed at Gohri village on November 24 last year.
-
NCP activist booked for lack of safety arrangements at Dahi Handi event
Mumbai: The police has registered an FIR against a Vile Parle-based Nationalist Congress Party activist, who had organised a Dahi Handi programme, for failing to ensure adequate safety arrangements as a result of which two govindas fell and sustained serious head injuries. According to the police, Shaikh had on Friday organised a Dahi Handi programme at Valmiki Chowk Justice Chagla Marg. They were rushed to the nearby hospital.
-
Vacant posts, lack of basic amenities: MU staff highlight troubles ahead of VC’s retirement
Mumbai: Weeks before the current vice chancellor of the University of Mumbai is scheduled to retire, staff and teachers of the varsity have highlighted several issues that have been left pending by tVC Suhas Pednekarfor some months, if not years. Pednekar, who took over as the VC of the university in April 2018, is all set to retire on September 8.
-
IITB awards record 449 PhDs this year
Mumbai: The Indian Institute of Technology Bombay awarded a record 449 PhD degrees this year, up from 378 last year. Officials from the institute called it a first of its kind as the institute managed to award more than 400 PhDs in one academic year. The chief guest for the function this year was chairperson of the Aditya Birla Group, Kumar Mangalam Birla.
-
Tremors in Lucknow as 5.2 magnitude earthquake hits Indo-Nepal border
The tremor was felt for a few seconds, said those who experienced it. Several others also ran for safety. There has been no immediate report of any casualty or damage to property so far. Earthquakes with a magnitude of about 2.0 or less are usually called microearthquakes. Earthquakes above 7 cause severe destruction and loss of life over large areas. Himachal Pradesh's Kinnaur district was hit by an earthquake of magnitude 3.1 on Friday.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics