Search
Thu, Sept 11, 2025
New Delhi oC

Police return Greek national’s iPhone forgotten in a cab in 30 minutes

ByHT Correspondent
Published on: Sept 11, 2025 05:08 am IST

When we told the cab driver that one of them had forgotten his phone in the cab, he promptly came to the station and handed over the phone, the police said.

MUMBAI: A Greek national’s phone that he had forgotten in a cab while returning to his hotel in Colaba was recovered by the police within 30 minutes on Tuesday.

He was returning to his hotel in Colaba when the incident occurred.
He was returning to his hotel in Colaba when the incident occurred.

The person who lost his phone, Stamatios Zisis, and his friend had approached the police at 8 pm on Tuesday after one of them forgot his iPhone in a cab while they were returning to their hotel in Colaba after visiting Fashion Street and Bombay Gymkhana, after which the police reached out to the cab aggregator’s nodal officer, identified the cab driver and contacted him, said a police officer.

“When we told the cab driver that one of them had forgotten his phone in the cab, he promptly came to the station and handed over the phone,” he added.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
News / Cities / Mumbai / Police return Greek national’s iPhone forgotten in a cab in 30 minutes
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On