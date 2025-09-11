Police return Greek national’s iPhone forgotten in a cab in 30 minutes

MUMBAI: A Greek national’s phone that he had forgotten in a cab while returning to his hotel in Colaba was recovered by the police within 30 minutes on Tuesday. He was returning to his hotel in Colaba when the incident occurred.

The person who lost his phone, Stamatios Zisis, and his friend had approached the police at 8 pm on Tuesday after one of them forgot his iPhone in a cab while they were returning to their hotel in Colaba after visiting Fashion Street and Bombay Gymkhana, after which the police reached out to the cab aggregator’s nodal officer, identified the cab driver and contacted him, said a police officer.

“When we told the cab driver that one of them had forgotten his phone in the cab, he promptly came to the station and handed over the phone,” he added.