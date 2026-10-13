Powai redevelopment project served show cause notice over noise pollution

Mumbai: Following numerous complaints from residents of Hiranandani Gardens in Powai regarding noise and air pollution owing to the ongoing redevelopment of CitiPark, the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) last month issued a show cause notice to the developer, asking why a stop work order should not be issued over alleged violation of pollution control guidelines.

The project, being executed by Vrihis Properties Pvt Ltd, a constituent of realty firm BGRE (formerly Brookfield Properties), involves redevelopment of an existing two-storey structure on a nearly four-acre plot into a tower comprising three basements, ground floor and 18 upper floors. (Satish Bate / Hindustan Times)

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The project, being executed by Vrihis Properties Pvt Ltd, a constituent of realty firm BGRE (formerly Brookfield Properties), involves redevelopment of an existing two-storey structure on a nearly four-acre plot into a tower comprising three basements, ground floor and 18 upper floors.

In the show cause notice dated September 24, the MPCB flagged four instances of non-compliance with pollution norms based on a site inspection conducted on September 22. The violations pertained to use of hydraulic breakers and high-reach excavators for demolition, lack of acoustic enclosures, noise levels exceeding permissible limits, and the absence of a no objection certificate from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) for disposal of construction and demolition waste.

According to the notice, the noise level at Glen Gate, a residential building adjacent to the project site, was 77.9 decibels, which rose minimally on the building’s rooftop. As per MPCB norms, the maximum permissible noise limit in residential areas is 55 dB during the day and 45 dB at night.

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{{^usCountry}} Citing these violations, the MPCB sought an explanation from the developer regarding why a stop work order should not be issued, why water and electricity supply should not be disconnected, and why legal action should not be initiated under relevant environmental laws. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Citing these violations, the MPCB sought an explanation from the developer regarding why a stop work order should not be issued, why water and electricity supply should not be disconnected, and why legal action should not be initiated under relevant environmental laws. {{/usCountry}}

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The MPCB’s show cause notice followed a September 16 complaint by Debi Goenka, a Powai resident and executive trustee of the Conservation Action Trust, who alleged that noise levels in the area had reached 83 decibels.

The MPCB subsequently sought the developer’s response within seven days, and held a personal hearing on the proposed directions on October 6. Goenka said he was informed about the hearing only on October 7, after it had taken place.

Other Powai residents said they too had complained about noise and air pollution to the BMC and police on multiple occasions, as more than 10 residential buildings in the vicinity of the project were affected.

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According to the residents, demolition work began in December 2025, but was halted after they raised objections and the BMC issued a stop work order for flouting 28 air pollution mitigation guidelines. While the stop work order was revoked after the developer rectified the violations, the BMC wrote to the MPCB and the police earlier this year, flagging the use of heavy machinery and high levels of noise pollution, and directing them to take appropriate action following site inspections.

Mamta Ashtana, a resident of Glen Heights, said, “The problem is not that they want to develop the property. But a company of this scale should at least exercise due diligence to ensure that residents are not inconvenienced.”

Ashtana said incessant noise and dust had forced her to keep her apartment windows shut while the use of flood lights at the site led to light pollution at night.

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Ashwini Tuljapurkar, a resident of Octavious, said the noise pollution from the site was relentless.

“They start early in the morning and go on till late at night. Mitigation guidelines and rules must be followed since this is a residential area,” she said.

Responding to the allegations, a BGRE spokesperson said, “BGRE remains committed to environmental compliance and follows all stipulated guidelines from authorities. A detailed response duly addressing all observations was submitted to the MPCB within the required timeline, in accordance with its notice.”

A senior MPCB official confirmed that the board had received BGRE’s response and was scrutinising the same. “Further directions will be issued after examining the response,” the official said.