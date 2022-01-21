Proposed metro car shed plot not a salt pan, does not belong to Centre: Activist tells HC

Mumbai Activist Zoru Bhathena has filed an intervention application (IA) in a petition pending before the Bombay high court, claiming that the plot of land identified by the state government for the Metro depot at Kanjur Marg was neither a salt pan land nor did it belong to the Union of India as claimed by the Centre.

Bhathena has referred to a 2013 affidavit filed by the Union of India in another PIL wherein it stated that the plot of land measuring 155 acres was not part of Kanjur village.

The activist has submitted that the Centre was aware of this fact when the High Court was hearing the plea challenging the Maharashtra government’s decision to shift construct a consolidated Metro depot, including the one which shifted from Aarey to Kanjur Marg in 2020, but had suppressed it and did not inform the bench.

Bathena’s application further states that the Maharashtra government and the Collector were also aware of the fact but had failed to point it out in the court when the matter was heard in 2020.

In light of these submissions, Bathena has sought appropriate directions from the HC in this regard. He also called for an urgent hearing, which was permitted by the court. The petition will now be heard on January 24.