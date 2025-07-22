Puja Khedkar’s non-creamy layer OBC certificate cancelled

The Nashik divisional commissioner has cancelled the non-creamy layer certificate of Puja Khedkar, a former Indian Administrative Service (IAS) probationer accused of fraudulently clearing the 2022 civil services examination by misrepresenting her identity and using forged documents. Washim, Jul 16 (ANI): IAS trainee Puja Khedkar speaks to the media regarding the police interrogation at her residence, in Washim on Tuesday. (ANI Photo) (ANI)

Khedkar, whose probation has already been terminated, is expected to appeal against the cancellation. The hearing will be held at Mantralaya, the state secretariat, soon, officials said.

Praveen Gedam, the Nashik divisional commissioner, had rejected Khedkar’s application for the certificate more than a month ago, officials said. Khedkar has now appealed to the secretary of the state Other Backward Class (OBC) department, Appasaheb Dhulaj, against the cancellation. “Last week, she told us that she needs a four-week extension,” said Dhulaj.

Khedkar, a 2023-batch IAS officer, allegedly misused the OBC non-creamy layer and Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD) quotas to secure her selection. She is accused of submitting fake OBC and disability certificates, claiming conditions like mental illness, low vision, and locomotor issues, to avail reservation benefits.

To qualify for the OBC non-creamy layer category, a candidate’s family income needs to be less than ₹8 lakh per annum. Khedkar had allegedly claimed that her family income was ₹6 lakh per annum. However, investigations revealed that her family owns significant assets, including 23 immovable properties and 12 vehicles. Her father, Dilip Khedkar, was a regional officer in the state pollution control board and had declared assets of ₹40 crore when he contested the Lok Sabha elections as an independent candidate.

Khedkar ran into trouble when she demanded unauthorised perks like a cabin for herself and used a beacon light on her private Audi, which sparked scrutiny. Later, many irregularities in her appointment were exposed, and her probation was terminated.

In July 2024, the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) cancelled Khedkar’s candidature, debarred her from future exams, and filed a criminal case against her for cheating and forgery. The central government dismissed her from the IAS in September 2024.

Khedkar, who has denied all allegations, is on anticipatory bail granted by the Supreme Court. Puja Khedkar was not available for comment, while her father, Dilip Khedkar, said he was not aware of the appeal before Dhulaj.