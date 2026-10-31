Purnekar supporters allege custodial torture, police chief orders probe

THANE: The Thane police chief has ordered an inquiry into allegations of custodial torture against two officers of the Kapurbawdi police after supporters of slain Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Pradeep Purnekar were detained during a mass protest in Thane early on Wednesday.

Thane: Residents of Kasarvadavali village participate in a candle march on Ghodbunder Road, in Thane, Friday, Oct. 30, 2026. The demonstration was organized in support of the family of Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) leader Pradeep Purnekar, seeking swift justice following his murder on September 29. (PTI Photo)(PTI10_30_2026_000415A) (PTI)

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The protestors, who staged a seven-hour blockade on Ghodbunder Road, were demanding the arrest of former Thane mayor Meenakshi Shinde and her husband for their alleged links to the murder. Shinde has since stepped down as president of the Shiv Sena’s women’s wing in Thane district.

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Detained for pelting bricks at a police team and blocking traffic, the protestors were taken into the Kapurbawdi police station, where two of them were allegedly stripped, thrashed, and forced to perform sexual acts on each other. The allegations, which name two police officers, have been noted in a letter submitted to the Kapurbawdi police.

On Friday, Thane police commissioner, Ashutosh Dumbre, directed deputy commissioner of police, Prashant Kadam, to investigate the charges. The two complainants have been sent to the Thane Civil Hospital for a medical examination. A copy of the complaint has also been sent to the Maharashtra State Human Rights Commission and the police commissioner.

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{{^usCountry}} One of the complainants, aged 26 and a resident of Manpada, stated in the complaint that he and his friend, the second alleged victim, were detained on Thursday and placed in custody overnight. He claims he was detained because he was holding a photograph of Purnekar, who was assaulted and shot dead at his office in Manpada on September 29. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} One of the complainants, aged 26 and a resident of Manpada, stated in the complaint that he and his friend, the second alleged victim, were detained on Thursday and placed in custody overnight. He claims he was detained because he was holding a photograph of Purnekar, who was assaulted and shot dead at his office in Manpada on September 29. {{/usCountry}}

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While in custody, the complainant allege that he and his friend were forced to strip, beaten badly and made to perform sexual acts on each other by police sub-inspector Prashant Sangule. He has demanded an investigation by a senior police officer from outside Kapurbawdi police station and that CCTV footage from the police station be preserved to avoid attempts to destroy it.

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The complainant has also demanded that the police officers concerned be booked and suspended, or that a departmental inquiry be initiated against them.

Manjusha Bhongle, senior police inspector, Kapurbawdi police station, told HT, “The officers he has named were on duty last night and have not yet reported for duty. Once they report, we will question them about the allegations.”

Bhongle also said, “We have video footage in which the complainant is seen pelting bricks at police teams on bandobast duty and clearing the road blockades put up by Purnekar supporters. Based on this footage, we detained him for further investigation.”

Dumbre told HT, “After the serious allegations made by the complainant, I have set up an inquiry.”