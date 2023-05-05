Navi Mumbai: Following a survey highlighting safety and security issues faced by female tourists visiting beaches, the Raigad police have roped in 36 locals, including 16 women, for its ‘beach warden’ concept. 36 beach wardens to enhance security at Raigad beaches

The beach wardens will be working along with the police to stay vigilant against any kind of unwanted incidents, including molestation, stalking and drowning.

They will be posted at Alibaug, Varsoli, Nagaon, Murud, Kashid, Diveagar and Shrivardhan beaches, which have the maximum footfall of tourists.

Somnath Gharge, Raigad superintendent of police, said, “The district is one of the top 35 destinations for tourists in the state due to its forts, mountain peaks, religious places, sanctuaries, and peaceful and beautiful beaches. It has a coastline of 122 km. The tourists visiting the beaches were surveyed and their feedback was recorded. It was observed that there is a feeling of insecurity among the female tourists. In view of the safety of tourists, with the help of CSR initiatives, we have initiated the ‘beach warden’ concept.”

Responses of close to 500 tourists were recorded during the survey. Harassment of women on the beaches, drowning, accidents caused by various types of water sports, vehicle parking and lack of CCTV camera were some of the issues highlighted in the survey.

Currently, police officers are assigned to patrol each beach through the local police station, while local gram panchayats appoint lifeguards on weekends and holidays. However, due to inadequate manpower, the police have started this concept from May 1.

The district already has 613 gram rakshak dals established under section 63 (b) of the Maharashtra Police Act. About 5,512 gram rakshaks help the police in their work.

“On the same lines, the idea of beach wardens came into existence to help the police with the safety of the tourists. These beach wardens will be available to the tourists full-time during holidays and peak periods. At the same time, they will act as a link between the tourists and the police. Beach wardens have been selected from beach dwellers and aspiring youths. They would be paid for their services as well. Each beach warden would be given a uniform and an identity card,” Gharge said. Besides, the wardens will also be given a day’s training.

According to Gharge, eve-teasing cases are reported at the beaches. “Most of these cases do not reach police stations and are solved at the field by the patrolling team. But in case the police patrols are not available, beach wardens would act as a link,” Gharge added.

“Our main source of income is from water sports. But we would also be acting as beach wardens with a main focus on children and women-related issues. Many times, after getting drunk, tourists go berserk on the beach and ignore the dangers involved. Being locals, we are well aware of the deep and safe areas so we guide the tourists. Among all the beaches in Raigad district, Kashid beach is the most risky,” Paresh Rakhte, one of the five beach wardens of Kashid beach, said.

His brother Rakesh, who is also a beach warden, said that they have been provided with lifeguard training.