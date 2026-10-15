...
...
Next Story

Railways rolls out tiger safari packages to Tadoba, Pench

IRCTC launches five-day rail-and-safari tours to Maharashtra tiger reserves, including Tadoba and Pench, with confirmed safari permits.

Updated on: Oct 15, 2026, 21:57:17 IST
By Shashank Rao
Prefer HTon Google
Advertisement

Mumbai: Indian Railways has joined the tiger safari bandwagon in Maharashtra, with the Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) tying up with the Maharashtra Forest Department to offer wildlife tour packages at Tadoba and Pench tiger reserves.

While-the-Tadoba-Andhari-tiger-project-also-has-one-the-Maharashtra-government-will-now-be-creating-detailed-project-reports-for-the-other-tiger-reserves-in-the-state-as-well-Photo-credit-Wildlife-Conservation-Trust-USAID-Maharashtra-Forest-Department-Camera-traps-Panthera-Inc
While-the-Tadoba-Andhari-tiger-project-also-has-one-the-Maharashtra-government-will-now-be-creating-detailed-project-reports-for-the-other-tiger-reserves-in-the-state-as-well-Photo-credit-Wildlife-Conservation-Trust-USAID-Maharashtra-Forest-Department-Camera-traps-Panthera-Inc

The package will include confirmed safari permits. “We have named this tour package, Vandarshan. It will commence on November 19. It will be our first such initiative, combining rail travel, accommodation, local transport and wildlife safari in a single package,” said an IRCTC official.

IRCTC has planned five itineraries covering mainly Tadoba-Andhari Tiger Reserve and Pench Tiger Reserve, with visits to Bor Tiger Reserve, Navegaon-Nagzira Tiger Reserve, Umred-Paoni-Karhandla Wildlife Sanctuary and Tipeshwar Wildlife Sanctuary.

Each itinerary is designed as a 4-night, 5-day tour, with onward travel from Mumbai on the Vidarbha Express (12105), departing every Thursday, and return travel on train 12106 from Gondia every Sunday. Boarding and return stations will depend on the selected package.

The packages have limited availability; IRCTC is allocating six berths in 3AC and six in 2AC for each departure.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Shashank Rao

Shashank Rao is a Senior Assistant Editor having worked for over two decades. He reports on Mass Transportation including Railways and Roadways, Automobiles besides Urban Public Infrastructure. With ear to the ground, he is monitors and reports Mumbai's growth trajectory. He is a Rail fan, passionate about Public Policy. When I'm not busy, I read comics and watch anime and football.

pench tiger reserve
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Home/Cities/Mumbai News/Railways rolls out tiger safari packages to Tadoba, Pench
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Notifications

Get breaking alerts directly from the newsroom

Notifications are on!You'll be notified when news breaks