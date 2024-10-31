MUMBAI: Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray on Wednesday contributed to an already complex assembly election in Maharashtra by slamming chief minister Eknath Shinde and deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar for the way they took over Shiv Sena and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) respectively. He also said the ruling alliance will return to power and the future CM will be from the BJP, adding MNS will support Mahayuti after the elections. Raj attacks Shinde, Ajit for breaking up parties

Thackeray’s remarks come at a time when relations between him and the Shinde-led Shiv Sena are already strained, as the latter has fielded a candidate opposite his son Amit in south Mumbai’s Mahim constituency. Significantly, the ruling Mahayuti alliance has been working on an informal understanding with the MNS to gain an upper hand in electoral battle in the strongholds of Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT).

“I have built my party. I have not grabbed anybody’s party through a court order. It should not happen with any party,” Thackeray said in a programme organised by a media house. He added, despite differences with his cousin Uddhav Thackeray, he had never considered taking over the party, choosing to exit instead.

Additionally, he slammed the Mahayuti government for the freebies to appease voters, saying the government should provide employment opportunities instead of making people dependent on handouts.

Over the last few weeks, MNS and Shiv Sena leaders have been working towards an understanding to ensure that opposition MVA, especially, Sena (UBT) does not win seats in its stronghold in Mumbai and neighbouring areas.

A senior Shiv Sena leader told HT, that Thackeray’s caustic remarks are likely to sour the equations between the two parties. “It’s a delicate situation and we are trying to work out a solution. However, Thackeray directly targeting Shinde will create problems.”

Meanwhile, Fadnavis told mediapersons that BJP is in favour of leaving the Mahim seat for seat for Amit Thackeray. “Even CM Shinde was ready to do so but it seems there is some problem,” he said.