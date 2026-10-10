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Rats, roaches, poor refrigeration: Islam Gymkhana caterer, JJ Hosp canteen among 10 eateries hit by FDA action

MUMBAI: The Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Friday suspended the licences of 10 eateries across Mumbai after inspections revealed multiple food safety violations, including unclean kitchens, pest infestations, inadequate refrigeration and improper storage of food

Published on: Oct 10, 2026, 07:45:10 IST
By HT Correspondent
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MUMBAI: The Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Friday suspended the licences of 10 eateries across Mumbai after inspections revealed multiple food safety violations, including unclean kitchens, pest infestations, inadequate refrigeration and improper storage of food.

Among the establishments facing action were Huma Caterers and Nawab Juice Centre at Marine Lines’ Islam Gymkhana. The FDA also suspended the licences of the Central Canteen kitchen and Abrar Grocery Store, both operating within the JJ Hospital campus.

An eatery run by F3 Corporate Hospitality Services Pvt Ltd at Sanghvi College of Engineering in Vile Parle was also penalised. Other establishments whose licences were suspended included the La Pino’z Pizza outlet on Linking Road in Santacruz, Narayan Dosa at Charni Road and Golden Star Restaurant in Girgaum.

According to the FDA’s inspection findings, several establishments failed to maintain basic food safety and hygiene standards. Inspectors reported unclean kitchen walls and ceilings, broken flooring, and the presence of rats, flies and cockroaches. Some kitchens also lacked proper cleaning schedules and adequate pest control measures, while refrigeration temperatures were found to be inadequate.

 
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