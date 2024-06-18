Redevelopment of Ramabai Ambedkar Nagar set to take off

MUMBAI: The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA), which recently announced the redevelopment of Ramabai Ambedkar Nagar in Ghatkopar, has now called for tenders for the appointment of an architect and a project management consultant. The last date for the tenders is June 18. Mumbai, India - Dec. 28, 2023: A top view of the Rambai Ambedkar Nagar, Ghatkopar in Mumbai, India, on Thursday, December 28, 2023. (Photo by Satish Bate/ Hindustan Times) (Hindustan Times)

Ramabai Ambedkar Nagar, spread across 75 acres off the Eastern Express Highway, is one of the largest slums in the eastern suburbs. Along with Kamraj Nagar, another large slum pocket, it accounts for nearly half the population in Ghatkopar East. It will be developed under Regulation 33 (10) of the Development Control and Promotion Regulations, 2034. Once developed, MMRDA will be able to extend the Eastern Freeway from Mankhurd to Thane via Ghatkopar.

“In Thane, the Kishan Nagar area is being developed by the City Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) and the Thane Municipal Corporation,” said a top MMRDA officer. “CIDCO is doing the rehabilitation, finance and execution, while TMC will identify the beneficiaries. In Ramabai Ambedkar Nagar, the identification of beneficiaries and relocation will be done by the BMC while MMRDA will redevelop the slum.”

Although the Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA) and MMRDA signed the deal for the redevelopment in March, there was a delay in issuing a tender for an architect, as the pre-election model code of conduct was in force. The architect will plan the new colony and will have to incorporate many other things like a fire station for Ghatkopar East and an airport-to-airport metro station.

This will be the first foray into slum redevelopment for MMRDA, which began as a planning body for Mumbai. During the Congress-NCP rule, it began constructing flyovers and metros to reduce the importance of the Shiv Sena-controlled BMC.

Chief minister Eknath Shinde okayed the project in December 2023. MMRDA expects to complete it in three years from the day the land is transferred by the SRA. It has already prepared the Detailed Project Report (DPR).