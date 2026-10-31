MUMBAI: NCP (SP) MLA Rohit Pawar has sought an independent probe into alleged financial and administrative irregularities in the upcoming Simhastha Kumbh Mela in Nashik, urging President Droupadi Murmu to intervene and ensure accountability for lapses, including those allegedly linked to the loss of 15 civilian lives. His appeal came even as Murmu formally launched the Kumbh Mela preparations on Saturday.

Rohit Pawar asks President for independent probe into Kumbh works, 15 civilian deaths

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In his three-page letter sent on October 30, Rohit cited news reports on the irregularities and called for transparency in the execution of Kumbh-related projects, disclosure of official records and immediate corrective measures to address lapses in planning, infrastructure and public safety. “These lapses led to the tragic loss of 15 lives,” he said, demanding financial relief for the bereaved families. Nashik witnessed a storm of public outrage in August over the pothole-related deaths allegedly caused by the Kumbh Mela preparations.

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The MLA also called for the disclosure of details of project approvals, tendering processes, expenditure, contracts and implementation. He alleged that several government offices in Nashik had failed to provide these on his request months ago as an elected representative seeking transparency and accountability in the use of public funds. While some offices had furnished incomplete information, he said, one public official had made a politically motivated and factually incorrect statement in response to his request.

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{{^usCountry}} Describing the Kumbh Mela as a “religious tradition of immense spiritual and cultural significance”, Rohit said its success should not be measured merely by the scale of infrastructure or the amount of public money spent. “Transparency in execution, accountability of the administration and the safety and dignity of pilgrims and citizens must remain the primary considerations,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Describing the Kumbh Mela as a “religious tradition of immense spiritual and cultural significance”, Rohit said its success should not be measured merely by the scale of infrastructure or the amount of public money spent. “Transparency in execution, accountability of the administration and the safety and dignity of pilgrims and citizens must remain the primary considerations,” he said. {{/usCountry}}