Satyajeet Tambe accuses Congress of conspiracy

Mumbai: The council polls have brought infighting and factionalism in the state Congress to the fore. Satyajeet Tambe on Saturday accused the state Congress leadership of conspiring against him and his family and defaming them, including his maternal uncle Balasaheb Thorat – a prominent Congress leader.

The development came a day after council poll results were declared in which Tambe emerged victorious against MVA candidate Shubhangi Patil in Nashik Teacher’s constituency.

“Party chief Nana Patole sent the wrong A and B forms and ensured that I do not get the candidature by declaring my father Sudhir Tambe as a candidate at the eleventh hour,” said Tambe.

A and B forms inform returning officers about the official candidate of the party.

“Despite all the discussions that either I or my father will contest the polls from Nashik Teachers’ Constituency, we were sent the wrong forms by the state president. The forms bearing signatures of Patole were meant for Aurangabad Teachers’ Constituency and Nagpur Teachers’ Constituency,” Tambe added, showing copies of the forms to HT.

Tambe alleged that the conspiracy was to push him out of the party. He further indicated that HK Patil, Maharashtra Congress in charge, chose to rely on the information given by Patole and the decisions were taken accordingly.

“The A and B forms sent on the last day had my father’s name and the substitute column was also filled with NIL. This was to ensure that I will not get the candidature. Except for Nashik seat, names of the candidates were not declared by Delhi for any of the other seats,” he pointed out.

All this was a deliberate attempt to defame his family, Tambe said, adding, “A script was ready which was to ensure trouble for Balasaheb Thorat, not giving me the candidature and shunting our family out of the party.”

During the elections, there were speculations that the BJP is likely to support Tambe as the latter had declared seeking support from all parties and BJP was no exception for him. The ruling party also did not field any candidate for the seat.

Meanwhile, Congress refuted all the allegations.

“I had told them clearly that it was your family dispute and not drag the party into it. I have a lot to say, do not force me to reveal everything. I can say a lot about those who tried to sail on two boats.” said Patole.

Atul Londhe, chief spokesperson of Congress said that blank A and B forms were sent to Satyajeet. “The blank forms were sent to him on January 9 but Satyajeet chose to file them on the last day. The party had no objection over his name or of his father as it was the family’s decision,” he added.

