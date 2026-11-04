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SC orders BMC chief’s salary to be withheld over failure to clear encroachments

A bench headed by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant issued a contempt notice to BMC commissioner Ashwini Bhide, asking her to explain why action should not be taken against her for disobeying the court’s orders

Published on: Nov 4, 2026, 07:54:00 IST
By Abraham Thomas
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New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday imposed a cost of 5 lakh on the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) for violating its order directing the removal of encroachments from a plot in Borivali East earmarked for a bus yard.

A bench headed by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant issued a contempt notice to BMC commissioner Ashwini Bhide (above), asking her to explain why action should not be taken against her for disobeying the court’s orders. (HT Archive)
A bench headed by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant issued a contempt notice to BMC commissioner Ashwini Bhide (above), asking her to explain why action should not be taken against her for disobeying the court’s orders. (HT Archive)

A bench headed by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant issued a contempt notice to BMC commissioner Ashwini Bhide, asking her to explain why action should not be taken against her for disobeying the court’s orders. It also directed the BMC and the Maharashtra government not to release Bhide’s salary or that of her personal staff until the contempt petition is decided.

The court had, on July 28, directed the BMC to clear encroachments from the 3,400-sq-m plot within three months and file a compliance report.

On Tuesday, the civic body sought an additional four weeks, citing proceedings initiated by the encroachers in a civil court. The BMC said the documents filed in the civil court were in Marathi and it needed time to translate them into English.

Senior advocate RP Bhatt, appearing for BMC, said that Bhide was willing to comply with the July 28 order within a month. However, the bench was not inclined to grant more time. “The period to comply has gone. Let them be taught how to carry out work. They will understand the language of this order because they do not understand decent language. Once we send him to jail, he will understand the language of the Supreme Court order,” it said.

The bench issued Bhide a contempt notice, directing the municipal commissioner to explain why action should not be taken against her. “We are prima facie satisfied that the Commissioner of Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai is guilty of committing contempt and is guilty of wilful breach and disobedience of the time-bound directions that we have issued on two occasions in orders dated November 13, 2025 and July 28, 2026,” it said.

The contempt petition was filed by M/s Parag Constructions, the owner of the plot. Advocate Manoj K Mishra, who appeared for the construction firm, said that the Supreme Court’s July 28 order clearly stated that if the civil court does not pass a stay order, the BMC can proceed with the eviction and demolition. Their inability to do so showed their unwillingness to act against the encroachers and wilfully violate the court’s order, he added.

 
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