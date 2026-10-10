Scarce funds for drought but govt to spend 12.68 crore on new VVIP cars

MUMBAI: Even as the state government struggles to mobilise funds for drought mitigation measures, it has decided to spend ₹12.68 crore on buying 44 new vehicles for VVIPs visiting Mumbai and other parts of Maharashtra. The most expensive acquisition is a bulletproof Toyota Land Cruiser costing ₹4.08 crore, which will be stationed in Mumbai for VVIP security.

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According to a government resolution (GR) issued on Friday, the government has approved the purchase of 44 vehicles to replace its existing fleet reserved for VVIPs. The fleet comprises 32 Toyota Innova Crystas, two Toyota Fortuners, seven Maruti Ertigas, a towing vehicle and an Urbania bus apart from the bulletproof Land Cruiser.

“These vehicles are used to transport VVIPs visiting Mumbai and Maharashtra as state guests,” said an official from the protocol department. “They include the President, vice-president, prime minister, union ministers, chief ministers and dignitaries from other countries. Of the 44 vehicles being procured, 43 will replace existing ones that have either clocked more than 2,40,000 kilometres or are over 12 years old.”

Interestingly, none of the vehicles are electric vehicles though the state government policy on EV mandates this for vehicles of government fleets. According to the official from the protocol department, a special approval was taken from the concerned departments to sidestep the EV rule.

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{{^usCountry}} The official said that the government was purchasing a bulletproof vehicle for the first time. “So far we have been renting bulletproof vehicles from empanelled agencies,” he said. “Since this involves a risk of compromising VVIP security, we decided to procure one ourselves. The vehicle’s original cost is ₹2.72 crore while the additional cost of making it bulletproof takes the total to ₹4.08 crore. We also sought the home department’s opinion on the purchase, as it owns 23 such vehicles, most of which are used in Mumbai.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The official said that the government was purchasing a bulletproof vehicle for the first time. “So far we have been renting bulletproof vehicles from empanelled agencies,” he said. “Since this involves a risk of compromising VVIP security, we decided to procure one ourselves. The vehicle’s original cost is ₹2.72 crore while the additional cost of making it bulletproof takes the total to ₹4.08 crore. We also sought the home department’s opinion on the purchase, as it owns 23 such vehicles, most of which are used in Mumbai.” {{/usCountry}}

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When asked about the appropriateness of spending such a large amount at a time when the country was stricken by a drought, the officer defended the move, saying the proposal had been under consideration for the past six months (the actual procurement could take another three months). “We had initiated the process much earlier,” he said. “The purchase has nothing to do with the drought.”