Mumbai: The state government on Friday published the amended school bus rules, outlining a set of strict conditions that school managements and transport operators must follow while ferrying students to and from school. The amended rules address fixation of a base fare per kilometer per student, background checks on drivers and attendants, seat belts for every student, and CCTV surveillance and vehicle tracking devices on all buses, among other measures. School bus rules amended in light of Badlapur sexual assaults case

The draft rules are available on the transport department website and will be finalised based on suggestions and objections received from citizens over the next two weeks, officials said.

Rules pertaining to the operation of school buses were revised in light of the Badlapur sexual assaults case of August 2024, when two kindergarten students were sexually abused in the school premises by a male attendant.

The school education department had, in September 2024, constituted a committee under retired justices Sadhana Jadhav and Shalini Phansalkar-Joshi to recommend safety norms for students in schools and steps for effective implementation of existing laws pertaining to child safety. After the committee submitted its report, the transport commissioner was directed to modify the existing rules for school buses based on relevant portions, officials said.

The amended rules mandate digital safety compliance for all vehicles operating as school buses. The vehicles must have location tracking devices, CCTV or video surveillance systems, panic buttons, fire detection and alarm systems, and seat belts for all seats.

“Buses and vans should be regularly inspected for transport arrangements, and the report of such inspection should be submitted to the district school bus safety committee. Drivers, attendants and other staff should be given regular training, awareness programmes must be conducted for parents and students, and special care and safeguards should be given for vulnerable students,” the draft rules say.

Fees for school buses would be regulated by the school transport committee and collection on an annual basis would be barred, the rules mandate. Fees must be collected on monthly basis and the school transport committee must ensure that rates are in accordance with the fare schedule specified by transport authorities, and address grievances of parents related to school transport services, safety and fare.

Fee-related restrictions have been imposed in the wake of the complaints from parents about bus operators charging fees even during vacations, an official from the school education department said.

The amended rules also address background checks for transport staff and maintenance of records. Drivers and vehicle attendants must be duly appointed in writing, after verification and medical fitness certification. School managements must maintain a complete record of all transport staff, which should be made available to government authorities for inspection. Schools must also maintain a daily attendance record of every student and timings them boarding vehicles. Students till class 5 must be given additional supervision, and children with special needs must be provided appropriate support, the rules state.

An official from the transport department said the amended rules would add to existing rules framed by the state government under the Maharashtra Motor Vehicles (Regulations for School Buses) Rules.

“Though we have invited suggestions and objections, we will not dilute any of the provisions mentioned in the draft. We will finalise the rules next month once the deadline for feedback is over,” the official said.