Security guard flees with 500gm gold jewellery from Kali temple in Ulhasnagar

THANE: The police on Monday launched a manhunt for a newly hired security guard who stole jewellery worth lakhs from a 70-year-old Kali temple in Ulhasnagar. According to police, the man fled with the jewels with the help of an accomplice who made him aware of temple’s security loopholes. The accused

One of the members of the management committee of the Kali Mata temple in Kurla Camp said, “On Saturday night, the security guard, identified as Ramesh Thapa, fled with more than 500 gm of gold jewels. The accused are captured on CCTV cameras of the surrounding area. We came to know about the incident on Sunday after which we filed a complaint against him at the Vithalwadi police station.”

An officer said, “The Kali temple is quite well-known in the area and many devotees visit it every day.”

Four days ago, the temple authorities appointed Ramesh Thapa as the security guard. In these four days, he collected information about the temple and informed his team members about the same.

A police officer said Thapa along with an accomplice hatched a plan to steal the jewels. “They were aware of the security loopholes and that there were no safety arrangements at the back side of the temple. They entered the sanctum sanctorum after breaking the back gate of the mandir in the early hours of Saturday,” said an officer.

“The accused then filled his bag with the jewellery and fled. They also damaged the CCTV cameras and the DVR of the temple but CCTVs in the area captured the man. We have formed two teams to search for the accused. The crime branch is also doing the investigation.”