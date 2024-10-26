MUMBAI: Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) leader Amit Thackeray, who is all set to contest from Mahim in the assembly elections, said on Friday that Shiv Sena should not have fielded a candidate from the constituency as Raj Thackeray, his father and MNS chief, had extended unconditional support to the Mahayuti during Lok Sabha polls. Sena should not have fielded a candidate from Mahim: Amit Thackeray

Two days ago, Shiv Sena named Sada Sarvankar as its candidate from the constituency.

Amit Thackeray told media persons that his father held a public meeting for chief minister Eknath Shinde’s son Shrikant in Kalyan in May, 2024. While he did not expect the elections to be easy, he hoped Sena would at least return the favour.

In the 2019 assembly elections, Raj Thackeray did not field a candidate from Worli, as the then undivided Shiv Sena was fielding Aaditya Thackeray from the constituency.

“Culture is in-born; one cannot assume it,” said Amit, who announced a few weeks ago that he wished to contest polls. He had said it was not enough to be just a leader.

“I am 100 per cent prepared for polls. I did not choose a constituency; I was prepared to even contest from Beed,” he said.