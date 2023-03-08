Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Sena (UBT) leader booked in disproportionate assets case

Sena (UBT) leader booked in disproportionate assets case

ByVinay Dalvi
Mar 08, 2023 01:15 AM IST

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has booked a former corporator and leader of Shiv Sena (UBT) in a disproportionate assets case. Yogesh Bhoir, 38, a resident of Thakur Village in Kandivali East, was earlier booked and arrested by the Mumbai Crime branch in two extortion cases

Mumbai: The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has booked a former corporator and leader of Shiv Sena (UBT) in a disproportionate assets case.

Yogesh Bhoir, 38, a resident of Thakur Village in Kandivali East, was earlier booked and arrested by the Mumbai Crime branch in two extortion cases.

The fresh case against Bhoir was registered after an open inquiry.

According to the police, searches were carried out at his house and bank accounts were checked. When Bhoir was questioned about the cash and assets, his answers were not found satisfactory and a case was registered against him.

“Bhoir had allegedly amassed assets worth 85.56 lakhs between 2012 to 2017 during his term as corporator, which was 449% higher than his known sources of income. He could not give satisfactory answers regarding the same,” an ACB officer said. He has been booked under section 13 for criminal misconduct by a public servant of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, the officer added.

The former corporator has on the other hand alleged harassment and claimed the case was registered as he is with the Uddhav Thackeray group.

Bhoir’s wife Madhuri said, “We are with Uddhav Thackeray and since past few days we are being troubled and fake cases have been registered against us out of political vendetta as elections are nearing.”

Bhoir was earlier booked and arrested in two cases of extortion by the Mumbai Crime branch, Firstly for threatening a shopkeeper and trying to usurp his shop and in second case threatening a shopkeeper and demanding money along with two of his associates.

Bhoir was the corporator from 2012 to 2017, while his wife Madhuri was the corporator and the standing committee president in the last term. He has a good hold on R South ward and has been representing the same.

