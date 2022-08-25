Sharad Pawar-led wrestling association to challenge dissolution before federation president
HC passed the order after WFI submitted that an alternate remedy of appeal before the president of WFI was available to MSWA
Mumbai The Bombay high court on Wednesday asked the Maharashtra State Wrestling Association (MSWA) to file an appeal before the president of Wrestling Federation of India (WFI), challenging the alleged “sudden dissolution” of MSWA’s elected committee led by Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar.
HC passed the order after WFI submitted that an alternate remedy of appeal before the president of WFI was available to MSWA. HC has asked the MSWA to file the appeal within 10 days. The appellate authority has been ordered to make a decision within 30 days thereafter.
The division bench of justice S V Gangapurwala and justice Madhav Jamdar, while hearing the petition filed by the MSWA through Vinayak Gadhye, an executive member of the dissolved executive committee, was informed by advocate Akshay Kapadia that it was seeking a stay on the declaration of names of persons elected to the executive committee till the petition was decided.
The petition filed on July 22 had challenged the June 30 decision of the WFI which had decided to dissolve the executive committee which was headed by Pawar for almost 40 years. The WFI had dissolved the committee based on several complaints by district wrestling associations of misuse of MSWA funds by the general secretary of the association and failure to conduct scheduled wrestling tournaments.
The decision, the petition claimed, was arbitrary and hence should be set aside. On Wednesday, the bench was informed that though it had been assured by the counsel for WFI that the result of the election which was slated for July 30 would not be declared till the petition was decided, the name of BJP MP from Wardha Ramdas Tadas was declared as the president. This led to a contempt petition being filed against WFI and its president.
In an earlier hearing on July 29, advocate Ajinkya Udane for WFI had sought time to file an affidavit in response to the petition. However, on Wednesday, he informed the bench that the petitioners had the remedy to go before the appellate authority headed by WFI president Brijbhushan Sharan Singh, who is also an MP from Uttar Pradesh.
Udane submitted that as per the rules, grievances had to be addressed to the appellate authority and hence the first petition should be disposed of. He also assured the bench that names of the elected persons would not be disclosed till the appeal of the petitioners was heard by the appellate authority.
In light of these submissions and the willingness of the petitioners to approach the appellate authority and not press the contempt petition, the HC disposed of both the petitions and directed the appeal to be filed within 10 days and the appellate authority to decide the same within 30 days. The bench also directed that the names of the newly elected members to be declared 10 days after the appeal was decided.
-
Mumbai to be free from asphalt roads in 2 years
The state government on Wednesday announced that the 1,200 km of asphalt roads in the city would be converted into concrete roads in the next two years. Participating in a debate on infrastructure projects in the assembly, deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis also set a three-month deadline to float tenders for Dharavi redevelopment. Fadnavis said that the financial capital has 1,900 km of concrete roads while 1,200 km of roads are made of asphalt.
-
NRI woman’s teen caretaker steals diamond earrings worth ₹2.5 crore
Mumbai: A 19-year-old caretaker was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly stealing diamond earrings worth ₹2.5 crore from a plush jewellery showroom in Andheri West on Tuesday evening. The police are probing whether the employers of the a 77-year-old woman and her 47-year-old son, caretaker Brijesh Baraiyya, who is partially paralysed, are involved in the crime. Both the employers are British nationals and present with the caretaker Brijesh Baraiyya at the jewellery shop.
-
LU students stage protest against police
Lucknow Students locked the administrative block of Lucknow University Second Campus, Jankipuram and staged a demonstration against Lucknow Police on Wednesday. They alleged that the police unnecessarily troubled them. The university students alleged that police were now threatening to register FIR against them. DCP North Qasim Abidi said the students were asked to share details about cases that they said were fake. He said they had been assured the matter would be looked into.
-
AU to launch foundation course in Urdu for students of other languages
In an initiative to allow students studying Hindi, Sanskrit, Arabic and Persian at Allahabad University to study Urdu, the department of Urdu at AU is gearing up to introduce a new foundation course as part of a four-year BA (Urdu) course. Under the new National Education Policy-2020, the four-year undergraduate course will start from the academic session 2023-24 in AU.
-
Man arrested for duping over 400 in insurance fraud
Gurugram: The police on Tuesday arrested a member of an insurance fraud gang that has allegedly duped about 440 people across the country, including some from Gurugram and Delhi. The suspect, Rahul Kumar, 26, was arrested from Neb Sarai in Delhi's Saket and confessed that he and his associates were active from the last two and half years and operated from Delhi, the police said.
