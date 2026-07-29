MUMBAI: Reports of meetings between NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar and Prime Minister Narendra Modi last week – followed by discussions with NCP leaders Praful Patel and Parth Pawar – revived speculations of the two rival factions reuniting or the Pawar faction aligning with the ruling NDA. However, on Tuesday, the veteran politician ruled out any possibility of a merger of the two factions. Similarly, his grand-nephew and party MLA Rohit Pawar dismissed the likelihood of the party joining NDA. Sharad Pawar quashes merger buzz; Rohit Pawar rules out joining NDA

Pawar met the prime minster accompanied by his daughter and the party’s national working president Supriya Sule on July 22, in the midst of protests by the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) at the Jantar Mantar. The two NCP leaders called on Pawar subsequently in New Delhi. This was followed by Sule’s meeting with union home minister Amit Shah. On the other hand, NCP state president Sunil Tatkare also met Shah on Monday.

The flurry of meetings between the top leaders of both factions, as well as the Modi and Shah, stoked speculation, especially given the ruling BJP’s attempt to increase NDA’s tally to ensure the delimitation bill is passed in the Lok Sabha.

Dismissing the conjecture, Pawar told media persons in Baramati on Tuesday that “there is no connection” between his recent meetings with the possibility of a merger. In a similar vein, speaking to the media in Mumbai, Rohit Pawar said “most of the legislators and MPs of the party are ready to fight with the BJP over people’s issues,” categorically denying any plans of the party to join the NDA.

Rohit Pawar said the prime minister and Pawar met to discuss the students’ protest, while Sule met Shah to invite the latter to the wedding reception of her daughter Revati Sule and Sarang Lakhani scheduled to be held in Delhi on August 10.

“Sharad Pawar will not go with the NDA, and Sule is also of a similar opinion. Most of the party MLAs and MPs are ready to fight the ruling dispensation. I have remained with the people and I will continue to fight in the future as well. I will not join the NDA,” said Rohit Pawar, indicating that not only will Pawar not join the BJP-led alliance, but also, should it happen, he will not be a part of that decision.

A veteran NCP minister in the BJP-led Mahayuti government in Maharashtra also dismissed any likelihood of Sharad Pawar formally joining the BJP-led alliance at the Centre. “While he is in the opposition, Pawar may align with the BJP on select issues, even though the two parties are ideologically different. However, it is unlikely that he will compromise with his ideology at this stage of his life and join forces with the BJP fully. He may however allow others in the party to do so,” he said.