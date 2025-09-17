Shinde gifts Modi 394 ‘Namo Udyans’

MUMBAI: Deputy chief minister and Shiv Sena chief Eknath Shinde on Tuesday announced a ‘Namo Udyan’ each in 394 small towns in the state. Mumbai, India – Mar 10, 2024: Shivsena UBT MLA Ravindra Waikar today joining Shivsena Eknath Shinde faction at Varsha bunglow, in Mumbai, India, on Sunday, Mar 10, 2024. (Photo by Bhushan Koyande/HT Photo)

The announcement was made on the eve of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 75th birthday on September 17. Shinde, who heads the urban development department, said the state will spend ₹1 crore on each garden.

The udyans, to be developed by the local self-government bodies in these towns, will have to be built within a year. The state will then rate them and award prizes to the top three, said Shinde. The top spot will come with a prize of ₹5 crore, the second with ₹3 crore and third ₹1 crore.

Meanwhile, with elections to local self-government bodies due by January 31, 2026, Shinde held a meeting with former Sena corporators to prepare a strategy for the polls. He told former corporators to spread awareness on public works done by the Sena in their respective towns.