Shinde meets PM in Delhi, seeks central aid for drought

Mumbai: Amid the ongoing tussle between the BJP and the Shiv Sena in Maharashtra over contesting the upcoming polls to five legislative council seats, Shiv Sena chief and deputy chief minister Eknath Shinde on Monday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a meeting with Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde in New Delhi. (PTI)

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Addressing a press conference later in the day, Shinde said that he had an hour-long discussion with the prime minister regarding the severe drought situation in the state and sought aid from the central government.

PM Modi sought details regarding water availability, agricultural conditions and fodder for livestock and assured the state of central support. “A team from the centre will also visit the state,” Shinde told reporters.

The deputy chief minister said that farmers in the state currently receive ₹12,000 in aid annually – ₹6,000 under the Centre’s Shetkari Samman Yojana and ₹6,000 under Maharashtra’s Namo Shetkari Yojana.

Recalling the assistance provided to farmers after heavy rains last year, he said, “Farmers have first right on the government treasury. When they are in distress, the government will not hold back assistance.”

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{{^usCountry}} The issue of legislative council elections was also discussed during the meeting, said sources in the Shiv Sena. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The issue of legislative council elections was also discussed during the meeting, said sources in the Shiv Sena. {{/usCountry}}

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While the BJP last week declared Kaustubh Gawde as its candidate from the Pune teachers’ constituency, Shinde said that his officer on special duty, Mangesh Chivate, would contest from the same seat. He also said that the Mahayuti coordination committee had discussed Chivate’s candidature from the constituency.

Chivate heads the medical aid cell of the deputy chief minister as well as his social outreach programmes.

Shinde told reporters that the Shiv Sena has issued the nomination form to Chivate and he would file his nomination tomorrow. He also rubbished the opposition’s demand for re-introduction of ballot papers in elections, and said that electronic voting machines were introduced by the Congress.