Shinde orders resurfacing of city’s flyovers by Feb

MUMBAI: Deputy chief minister Eknath Shinde on Tuesday said Mumbai's flyovers would be repaired and resurfaced, a project that would be completed by February. Shinde, who also heads the state urban development department, said the work should be monitored by a quality control room of experts that would be set up.

The directives were given by Shinde at a meeting to discuss the poor condition of Mumbai’s flyovers, and attended by senior state government officials and the heads of various government and civic bodies.

The Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) oversees five flyovers, while MEPL, a private company, maintains 19 flyovers. In addition, the 42 flyovers that fall under the jurisdiction of the BMC will also be resurfaced. The Mumbai Trans Harbour Link, also called the Atal Setu, will be resurfaced, as required, Shinde said.

Officials said Shinde had often complained about the poor riding surface of the Lalbaug flyover. During a recent interaction with party workers, he had told them to identify pothole-ridden roads and flyovers and get them repaired. The state government has been repeatedly slammed by the opposition Shiv Sena (UBT) for poor quality roads.

Tuesday’s meeting was attended by MSRDC managing director Anil Kumar Gaikwad, BMC commissioner Bhushan Gagrani, and MMRDA commissioner Sanjay Mukherjee.