Shiv Sena candidate Haji Qureshi stabbed during campaigning in Bandra East

MUMBAI: A Shiv Sena candidate Haji Qureshi was stabbed in Dnyaneshwar Nagar area of Bandra East while campaigning on Wednesday evening. Shiv Sena’s Haji Qureshi was rushed to the hospital by his associates (Videograb)

Qureshi was the Sena candidate from Ward No 92.

Deputy commissioner of police Maneesh Kalwaniya said Qureshi had suffered some cut injuries on his stomach in Sant Dnyaneshwar Nagar at about 5pm.

Kunal Sarmalkar, the Sena’s vibhagpramukh of Bandra East, said Qureshi was stabbed four times.

Qureshi was rushed to Lake View Hospital in Bandra West on a two-wheeler by party supporters. Hospital staff said he would be kept in the intensive care unit once he was out of surgery.

He is now out of danger, Kalwaniya added.

Qureshi was a corporator of All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) in 2017-2022 and later crossed over to Shiv Sena.

A Shiv Sena leader said party chief leader Eknath Shinde had been informed about the incident.