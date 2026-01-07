Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    Shiv Sena candidate Haji Qureshi stabbed during campaigning in Bandra East

    Haji Qureshi, the Shiv Sena candidate in Ward 92, was rushed to Lake View Hospital in Bandra West on a two-wheeler by party supporters

    Published on: Jan 07, 2026 7:51 PM IST
    By Yogesh Naik
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    MUMBAI: A Shiv Sena candidate Haji Qureshi was stabbed in Dnyaneshwar Nagar area of Bandra East while campaigning on Wednesday evening.

    Shiv Sena’s Haji Qureshi was rushed to the hospital by his associates (Videograb)
    Shiv Sena’s Haji Qureshi was rushed to the hospital by his associates (Videograb)

    Qureshi was the Sena candidate from Ward No 92.

    Deputy commissioner of police Maneesh Kalwaniya said Qureshi had suffered some cut injuries on his stomach in Sant Dnyaneshwar Nagar at about 5pm.

    Kunal Sarmalkar, the Sena’s vibhagpramukh of Bandra East, said Qureshi was stabbed four times.

    Qureshi was rushed to Lake View Hospital in Bandra West on a two-wheeler by party supporters. Hospital staff said he would be kept in the intensive care unit once he was out of surgery.

    He is now out of danger, Kalwaniya added.

    Qureshi was a corporator of All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) in 2017-2022 and later crossed over to Shiv Sena.

    A Shiv Sena leader said party chief leader Eknath Shinde had been informed about the incident.

    Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

    Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
    News/Cities/Mumbai News/Shiv Sena Candidate Haji Qureshi Stabbed During Campaigning In Bandra East
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2026 HindustanTimes