Mumbai: Days after the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) announced that it would go solo in the upcoming local body polls in Maharashtra, leading to speculations about the continuation of the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance, the party on Monday slammed the Congress over lack of dialog in the national opposition coalition, the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA). Shiv Sena (UBT) slams Congress over lack of dialogue in INDIA bloc

“In the Modi era, all constitutional institutions have been destroyed, religious hatred is rising. People are angry over this kind of politics and the condition of the country. In such times, if the INDIA alliance remains quiet, it will not be forgiven. To fight against this perversity, it is necessary to have unity, leadership and a coordinator. Otherwise, everything will go waste,” Shiv Sena (UBT) said in an editorial titled ‘Samvadachya Navane Thanana’ (absence of dialogue) in its mouthpiece, Saamna.

The editorial slammed Congress’ campaign against the Aam Admi Party (AAP) in the Delhi assembly polls, saying it was not ready to understand the compulsions of regional allies to fight assembly polls in some states on their own.

“The BJP has ended all regional parties which joined hands with them. But Congress should not behave like that,” the editorial stated, urging the grand old party to acknowledge the leadership crisis in in the alliance.

“(Trinamul Congress chief and West Bengal chief minister) Mamata Banerjee has publicly said that she is ready to lead the INDIA bloc. It means some parties are not supporting Congress as the leader of INDIA bloc,” said the editorial, underlining the need for a co-ordinator like the late trade unionist and cabinet minister George Fernandes, who had worked for the unity of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) when it was formed.

The INDIA and MVA alliances were formed when there was a positive wave among people and they thought that a united force was in place to fight against the autocratic regime led by prime minister Narendra Modi.

“Rahul Gandhi created a new energy among the people and political parties in India through the ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ and now Priyanka Gandhi has also joined,” the editorial said.

“But now, both these alliances are looking dull and this is not good for the country. After the Lok Sabha election, there is absence of dialogue in the INDIA bloc. Senior leaders like (Communist Party of India general secretary) D Raja also expressed same feeling. Congress will have to take cognizance of this feeling among alliance partners,” it said.

The editorial referred to National Conference (NC) leader and Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah’s statement that the INDIA bloc was born for the Lok Sabha election and it should be dissolved now, and said that he was making such statements to please prime minister Narendra Modi and home minister Amit Shah.

“But what he has said is true – the last meeting of the INDIA bloc was held on June 1, 2024,” the editorial said. The last phase of polling during the Lok Sabha poll was held on June 1, 2024.

“Frogs disappear after the monsoon is over. Life of the INDIA alliance should not be so short. Instead, it should be dedicated for the national cause to fight against political mafias,” it noted.

Atul Londhe, chief spokesperson of the Congress in Maharashtra said that the party understands the solicitude in the Saamna editorial and all leaders of the INDIA bloc would decide on the appointment of a co-ordinator.

He also took a dig at Shiv Sena (UBT), saying dialogue was a two-way process and it would have been better if the party had discussed its decision of going solo in local body elections with alliance partners before announcing it unilaterlly.