Deputy chief minister Eknath Shinde is offering drought-hit farmers and other marginalised families in the state a Diwali gift similar to the one withdrawn by a cash-strapped state government two years ago. The gift comes courtesy Shinde’s own party, the Shiv Sena, which is providing 769,000 food kits like the ones distributed under the now withdrawn Anandacha Shidha, a welfare scheme implemented by the state during festivals.

Eknath Shinde's party plans to extend assistance to farmers' families, widows and economically weaker sections, with support continuing until the next monsoon.

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With farmers reeling under drought, the gesture will bring some festive cheer, in addition to the ₹5,000 for each family offered by the state government. However, the Sena’s initiative is another move in the war of egos between Fadnavis and Shinde. The Sena chief, whose party is an ally in the BJP-led Mahayuti government, was hoping to continue as chief minister after the 2024 assembly elections but had to concede the post to Fadnavis. Political observers say the gesture could even translate into electoral gains for the Sena in the upcoming local body elections.

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Also read: Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis celebrates Diwali with farmers in drought-hit Nagpur

Anandacha Shidha scheme was launched during Shinde's tenure as CM

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{{^usCountry}} Under the original Anandacha Shidha, launched in October 2022 when Shine was chief minister, the state food and civil supplies department provided ration kits to 16.1 million families. Costing just ₹100, it included 1 kg each of sooji, chana dal and sugar, 1 litre of edible oil, and .5 kg each of maida and poha. It cost the state ₹350 crore per festival. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Under the original Anandacha Shidha, launched in October 2022 when Shine was chief minister, the state food and civil supplies department provided ration kits to 16.1 million families. Costing just ₹100, it included 1 kg each of sooji, chana dal and sugar, 1 litre of edible oil, and .5 kg each of maida and poha. It cost the state ₹350 crore per festival. {{/usCountry}}

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According to officials of the food and civil supplies department, “The scheme cost the government ₹2,054 crore, to provide kits six times between Diwali 2022 and the Ganpati festival of 2024.” It was, however, shut by the cash-strapped BJP-led Mahayuti along with a few other welfare schemes after the 2024 assembly election, as a cost-cutting measure.

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Also read: PM Modi extends Diwali greeting to nation: ‘Festival of light reflects our resolve against darkness’

Shiv Sena plans to distribute 7.69 lakh kits across 304 drought-hit talukas

Now, the Sena has stepped in, aiming to give away 769,000 kits in 304 drought-hit talukas. According to Sena spokesperson Anand Paranjpe, 177,000 kits have been distributed in Marathwada, 135,000 in Nashik division, 82,000 in Pune division, 77,500 in Amravati and 66,000 in Nagpur. Another 10,000 kits have been given to sugarcane-cutting workers. These kits include a few more essentials than those offered under the original Anandacha Shidha scheme.

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“These kits will be provided to the families of farmers who committed suicide, widows in villages and other economically weaker sections. Local leaders will decide on the list of beneficiaries. The party’s assistance will continue until the next monsoon, including wedding ceremonies for daughters of drought-affected farmers after December, “ said Paranjpe.

Political analyst Abhay Deshpande said Shinde helps with relief measures and support to economically weaker sections, whether in Maharashtra, Kashmir or Uttarakhand. He could turn this gesture into electoral gains in the upcoming local body elections.”