PM Modi extends Diwali greeting to nation: ‘festival of light reflects our resolve against darkness’

The Prime Minister also spoke about his personal practice of celebrating Diwali with great enthusiasm. He said that spending the festival “among the country’s jawans” has become his “regular routine every year” which “will continue this year as well.” He concluded the message by once again conveying heartfelt Diwali greetings.

He said the country was glowing with lights on the occasion of Deepavali. “This festival of light is a reflection of our resolve against darkness,” he remarked. Offering “very best wishes” to everyone, he prayed that the festival and the “days ahead remain filled with happiness, peace and prosperity.”

In a 50-second video message shared on social media platforms including X, Modi appeared in traditional attire with a tilak and addressed people directly, extending his greetings on the festival.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday extended Diwali greetings to the nation through a video message, highlighting the festival as a symbol of light’s triumph over darkness and expressing hope for happiness, peace and prosperity for all citizens. He also said he would continue his tradition of celebrating Diwali with the Indian soldiers, without disclosing where he plans to spend the festival this year.

PM Modi’s annual visits to military locations on Diwali have become a consistent feature of his tenure since 2014. He began the practice at the Siachen Base Camp, the world’s highest battlefield.

In subsequent years, he marked the festival with troops in the Punjab sector near Amritsar in 2015, Sumdoh near the China border in Himachal Pradesh in 2016, the Gurez sector in Jammu and Kashmir in 2017, and Harsil in Uttarakhand in 2018. He was in Rajouri along the Line of Control in 2019, Longewala in Rajasthan’s Jaisalmer in 2020, Nowshera in Jammu and Kashmir in 2021, Kargil in 2022, Lepcha in Himachal Pradesh in 2023, Sir Creek in Gujarat’s Kutch in 2024, and aboard the indigenous aircraft carrier INS Vikrant off the Goa-Karwar coast in 2025.

These engagements, spanning icy glaciers, desert outposts, high-altitude posts and naval platforms, reflect an effort to boost the morale of personnel who remain on duty while the rest of the country celebrates with family. During his visits to military locations on Diwali, PM often interacts informally, shares sweets and emphasises that the armed forces are an extended family.

Separately, PM Modi also issued a written Diwali greeting, posted on the government's Jan Sampark portal, addressing recipients as “Dear fellow citizen”. Describing Diwali as the celebration of the “eternal victory of light over darkness, goodness over evil and hope over despair”, he said the festival was an occasion to cherish India's rich traditions and strengthen bonds of togetherness. He wished that Diwali would illuminate every home with “happiness, harmony and prosperity” and called on people to “work with renewed energy and determination towards building a prosperous and Viksit Bharat.” Several people received the same Diwali greetings from PM Modi in their email inboxes through no-reply@sampark.gov.in, the official sender ID used by the government’s e-Sampark platform for mass outreach messages.

Diwali, including Lakshmi Puja, will be celebrated on November 8 this year.