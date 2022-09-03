Single tenant cannot stall redevelopment of dilapidated building, rules HC
Mumbai: The Bombay high court recently held that a tenant of a building at Hill Road in Bandra cannot stall the demolition of a dilapidated structure when the majority of tenants agreed to the demolition and vacated the structure in favour of redevelopment
Mumbai: The Bombay high court recently held that a tenant of a building at Hill Road in Bandra cannot stall the demolition of a dilapidated structure when the majority of tenants agreed to the demolition and vacated the structure in favour of redevelopment. The court directed the tenant to vacate the premises within two weeks as she was the sole occupant of the dilapidated structure and the developer had already offered a permanent alternate accommodation as per her demands.
The division bench of justices R D Dhanuka and Kamal Khata while hearing the petition of the Shanti Bhavan tenant was informed by advocate Sunil Ahya that his client was aggrieved by the demolition notice issued by the BMC on April 13, 2022, and sought a direction to quash the demolition notice and refer the same to the Technical Advisory Committee (TAC) of the corporation.
According to the developer, who wants to redevelop the property, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) had issued a notice to the building owners in 2019 asking them to conduct a structural audit of the building. The owners got a report from a private auditor stating that the building was a C-1 category building and the same should be demolished.
However, four of the six tenants objected to the owner’s report and got their own structural audit done in which it was stated that the building was a C-2B category building and needed structural repairs.
In view of the contradicting reports, the BMC held a hearing of the owners and tenants in 2020 and referred the same to the TAC, which visited the site and opined that the building should be demolished. Thereafter, on April 13, 2022, the BMC issued the demolition notice based on the independent report of an auditor who was appointed jointly by the owners and tenants.
Advocate Ahya submitted that though seven weeks had lapsed since the notice was issued, the building had not collapsed and the developer appointed by the owner in connivance with the BMC had declared the building as C-1 category, hence the court should initiate an independent enquiry to ascertain how the building was illegally declared dilapidated.
Appearing for the developer, senior advocate Snehal Shah opposed the submissions of the petitioner and stated that after the demolition notice was issued, three of the six tenants had surrendered their rights and vacated their flats.
Negotiations were going on with two other tenants. Shah further submitted that the petitioner had been offered permanent alternate accommodation but the petitioner’s brother, who lives in the USA, had been demanding more than what other tenants were given.
The bench was also informed that though the petitioner had admitted that the building was in a dilapidated condition was not willing to vacate the flat and was the sole occupant of the building.
After hearing the submissions, the bench noted, “Out of 6 tenants, 3 have already surrendered their rights in favour of the developer insofar as flat nos.1, 2 and 5 are concerned, in respect of flat no 3 the developer already entered into a permanent alternate accommodation agreement. Negotiations are going on in respect of flat no.4. It is thus clear that the majority of the tenants have agreed to redevelopment. The petitioner being in minority cannot stall the redevelopment more particularly when the building is in a dilapidated condition. Even otherwise the petitioner has not disputed the status of the building as dilapidated, as is apparent on the record.”
The bench, therefore, dismissed the petition and directed the petitioner to vacate the flat within two weeks, failing which the BMC could forcibly get the flat vacated with the assistance of the police.
-
Noida woman dies after undergoing IVF treatment at a clinic run by fake doctor
A woman has died in Uttar Pradesh's Noida allegedly due to 'gross negligence' while being treated at a hospital in Greater Noida. Police said the doctor who managed the facility had been found to have a fake medical degree and that a case had been registered. According to Rajesh S, the deputy commissioner of police (central Noida), Thakur'sur - has been detained and a FIR has been filed against him.
-
Congress reduced to bhai-behan party, says BJP chief JP Nadda
Bhartiya Janata Party national president JP Nadda on Friday tore into the opposition Congress, saying it was no more a national or regional party but had been reduced to a bhai-behan (brother-sister) party. “I always say ujale ka anand lena hai to andhere ko yad rakho,” he said, adding one should not forget the previous rules if one wants to celebrate the development in the present regime.
-
Global Village Idiot: Upwardly mobile movement of youth aspirations
My work gives me opportunity to interact with a lot of teens and young adults from different economic and social backgrounds in Pune. Both are from economically challenged backgrounds (annual family income of less than Rs 2 lakh for a family of five) but their parents are supportive of their education dreams since they want them to move out of the rural and menial labour heritage to urban, white collar job security.
-
Weightlifter stabs two athletes for laughing at him
A weightlifter allegedly stabbed two discus throwers, including a national level player, after they laughed at Yashvardhan, the accused on Thursday during practice in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut. Regional sports director Yogendrapal Singh said the incident happened outside a stadium and that police caught Yashvardhan while he was trying to escape. He said the stadium has the same hall for gymnastics and weightlifting. Singh said Yashvardhan has been blacklisted and banned from entering the stadium.
-
AAP asks PM Modi to sack Delhi LG for giving unlawful contract to daughter
The Aam Aadmi Party has demanded prime minister Narendra Modi 'immediately' sack Delhi lieutenant-governor VK Saxena over claims he misused his position by awarding the contract for interior design work for a Khadi lounge in Mumbai to his daughter; this was while he was chairman of the Khadi and Village Industries Commission. AAP MP Sanjay Singh demanded PM Modi immediately sack Saxena and added that the AAP is likely to approach the courts over the matter.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics