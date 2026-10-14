SIT probing Purnekar murder questions former mayor’s husband

THANE: The Thane police special investigation team (SIT) probing the murder of Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Pradeep Purnekar on Tuesday interrogated Rajendra Shinde, the husband of former mayor and Shiv Sena corporator Meenakshi Shinde.

On Tuesday, Pappya Shinde was produced before a Thane court as his police custody came to an end, and was remanded in judicial custody (Praful Gangurde/HT Photo)

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Rajendra Shinde was interrogated for nearly eight hours by officers from the Thane police crime branch at the anti-extortion cell on Tuesday and later released by the police, officers familiar with the matter told Hindustan Times.

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Confirming the development. Amarsinh Jadhav, deputy commissioner of police (crime) and head of the SIT, said Shinde was questioned about his alleged role in the crime and relations with the arrested accused.

“Anyone who was in contact with the arrested accused in the case will be summoned for questioning in future,” Jadhav said.

Purnekar’s family has alleged that Meenakshi and Rajendra Shinde were the main conspirators behind the murder and demanded that both be booked in the case. Meenakshi Shinde has dismissed the allegations, though she has not been summoned by the police yet for questioning.

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{{^usCountry}} As reported by HT earlier, Purkenar, a former corporator and vibhag pramukh (division head) of the Shiv Sena (UBT), was shot dead by four masked assailants inside his office in Thane on September 29, around 9.30pm. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} As reported by HT earlier, Purkenar, a former corporator and vibhag pramukh (division head) of the Shiv Sena (UBT), was shot dead by four masked assailants inside his office in Thane on September 29, around 9.30pm. {{/usCountry}}

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Pappya Shinde, a former aide and close friend of Purnekar who was present when the attack took place, was arrested hours after the murder, as police suspected his involvement after finding that he was unhurt despite four to five bullets being fired. Subsequently, Nitesh Pawar and Nikhil Yadav, who allegedly opened fire at Purnekar, were arrested from Karnala, while two more accused – Santosh Kanaujiya and Amit Singh alias Paplu – were arrested from Uttar Pradesh last week, taking the total number of arrests in the case to five.

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The police have also recovered one pistol, although two pistols and three choppers were allegedly used in the crime.

On Tuesday, Pappya Shinde was produced before a Thane court as his police custody came to an end, and was remanded in judicial custody.

The SIT is interrogating all five arrested accused to identify the financier, the weapon supplier, those who made travel arrangements for the accused, and the alleged main conspirator behind the murder, investigators said.

Speaking to Hindustan Times, the slain leader’s son Ram Purnekar alleged that Amit Singh alias Paplu, who was arrested in Uttar Pradesh on Friday, was a dummy accused. Purnekar claimed that the physical appearance of the helmet-wearing assailant who was seen fleeing the crime spot on a motorcycle in CCTV footage resembled Rajendra Shinde.

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“Paplu has been falsely identified as the helmet-wearing assailant to protect Rajendra Shinde, who visited areas near our residence wearing a similar helmet a few days prior to the attack on my father,” Ram Purnekar said.

He alleged that the police were under pressure from political leaders, and demanded that the probe be transferred to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

“If the police do not book the Shinde couple in the case and ensure justice, I, along with my supporters, will soon stage a protest outside Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde’s residence in Thane,” he said.

Speaking to HT earlier, the deceased leader’s brother, Jainath Purnekar, a former corporator, had said that Rajendra Shinde had hired one of the alleged assailants, arrested accused Nikhil Yadav, to kill his brother. He had further alleged that Rajendra Shinde had borne all expenses related to Yadav’s training and arrangement of firearms, and sought an investigation into alleged financial transactions between the duo over the past six months.