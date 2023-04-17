Dumper hits bike on Sion-Panvel Highway; 1 dead, 1 injured

Mumbai: A 25-year-old biker was killed, while a woman pillion rider sustained severe injuries after a speeding dumper dashed into their vehicle near T-junction at Mankhurd on Sion-Panvel Highway. The driver of the dumper – identified as Dharmendra Singh, 32 – fled from the spot but was arrested later. He was coming from Turbhe. “Our team reached the hospital and recorded the statement of the woman and registered an FIR,” said the police officer. “The woman noted down the registration number of the dumper (MH01-DR-1663) and based on that, we managed to arrest Singh.” (HT PHOTO)

The deceased, identified as Vipul Bhoir, was an engineering student and resided in Ghatla village, Chembur. As per the police, the incident happened on Saturday night when the duo were returning home after shopping.

As per the police, the 22-year-old pillion rider – also an engineering student and a resident of Chembur – had gone shopping in D-Mart at Vashi and around 8pm met Bhoir, who had given her a lift to drop her home. While returning around 8:30pm, the speeding dumper came from behind and hit Bhoir’s bike.

“The pillion rider was thrown away from the vehicle and fell on the left side of the road while Bhoir was dragged along with his bike around 25 feet and dashed with a safety wall on the highway,” said a police officer.

The woman sustained injuries in her leg while Bhoir started bleeding from his head, he said, adding, “The onlookers rushed them to the hospital where Bhoir was declared dead.”

The Mankhurd police have registered a case under section 304 (a) (causing death due to rash and negligent driving) and other relevant sections of the IPC and motor vehicle act against the dumper driver.

“Singh will be produced before the court on Monday,” said senior inspector Mahendra Koli of the Mankhurd Police Station.