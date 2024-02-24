 State fails to convince resident doctors to call off indefinite strike | Mumbai news - Hindustan Times
News / Cities / Mumbai / State fails to convince resident doctors to call off indefinite strike

State fails to convince resident doctors to call off indefinite strike

ByHT Correspondent
Feb 24, 2024 07:38 AM IST

On Thursday, deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar promised to hold a special cabinet meeting on Sunday (February 25) to fulfil the demands of an increase in stipend amount and improved, better hostel facilities for resident doctors

Mumbai: As the pan-Maharashtra resident doctors entered their second day of strike over various demands, the state government’s attempt to convince the Maharashtra Association Resident Doctors (MARD) to call off the indefinite strike failed following a one-and-half-hour-long meeting with the DMER (Directorate of Medical Education and Research) director on Friday afternoon.

Members of the Central Maharashtra Association of Resident Doctors (MARD) in Maharashtra began an indefinite strike from Wednesday, citing that the state government has not met various demands raised by them despite providing a 10-day period. (Satish Bate/ Hindustan Times)

The meeting saw resident doctors’ representatives from all 25 state-run medical colleges. “Like always, problems were discussed, and we were assured that demands would be fulfilled,” Dr Abhijit Helge, president, Central MARD, said. “We were asked to withdraw the strike, but we have decided to continue the strike unless we see concrete outcomes given our past experiences of promises not met.”

On Friday, senior doctors took care of elective surgeries in the outpatient department (OPD). In JJ hospital alone, 1,842 patients were seen in the OPD, and 64 were admitted. “OPD was managed by the respective faculty departments. Resident doctors were present to give all the emergency services. No patient was deprived of treatment,” said a spokesperson from JJ Hospital, adding that 45 minor surgeries and 51 major surgeries were done on Friday.

However, if the strike continues, it will impact healthcare services on Monday, according to hospital sources.

On Thursday, deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar promised to hold a special cabinet meeting on Sunday (February 25) to fulfill the demands of an increase in stipend amount and improved, better hostel facilities for resident doctors.

“On February 7, when we announced the indefinite strike, the state gave us assurances of fulfilling our demands within two days, so we called off the strike. But there has been no progress in the last two weeks. Regardless of our innumerable pleas, it seems our genuine concerns have fallen on deaf ears,” said Dr Sarbik De, vice president, Central MARD.

The state has over 8,000 resident doctors, and only 3,000 hostel facilities are available. At present the pay scale of junior resident doctors is 78,000 and 82,000 per month. MARD has demanded that the pay scale match the central institutes, i.e. 1.2 lakh per month.

“We will wait for Sunday’s cabinet meeting before deciding whether to call off the strike,” said Dr Helge.

Nurses call off strike

Meanwhile, the nurses of state-run medical colleges have called off their agitation at Azad Maidan following their meeting with the medical education department on Friday, saying they will look into their demands. The nurses have been protesting since Thursday and had several demands, including filing vacant posts, promotions, etc.

